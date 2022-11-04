Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Carlos Correa mocked by Astros fans after World Series win
Jeremy Pena, Correa's replacement at shortstop in Houston, was World Series MVP.
Angels News: MLB Writer Predicts Shohei Ohtani Trade to Dodgers This Offseason
He's the second Bleacher Report writer to predict an Ohtani trade to the Dodgers this winter.
Houston Astros Rookie Jeremy Pena Named 2022 World Series MVP
Moments after the Houston Astros won their second World Series title in franchise history, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series, 25-year-old rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena was named Most Valuable Player of the 2022 World Series.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Talks About How He Adjusted to Become a Two-Way Player
Ohtani didn't just wake up one morning as a two-way player.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could be Surprise Team in on Justin Verlander This Offseason
It's possible the Dodgers could use all the help they need with their pitching rotation
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Teams Expected to Have Interest for Jacob deGrom
With the pitching woes for the Dodgers at the end of the season, this comes as no surprise
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
Angels News: LA Insider Shares Biggest Need Halos Must Address This Offseason
The Angels have a big offseason ahead of them.
Dodgers Rumors: Multiple Teams Expected To Be In On Trea Turner According to Insider
Where will Trea Turner end up in 2023?
Alex Bregman Thinks He Broke His Finger Sliding Into Second in World Series Win
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman thinks he broke his finger in the Astros' World Series victory, sliding into second base on a bang-bang play where Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber threw him out as he attempted to stretch a single into a double in the eighth inning.
Angels News: Mike Trout Runner-Up For MLBPA’s AL Comeback Player of the Year
Mike Trout's outstanding season after an injury-shortened 2021 was not enough to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award, which went to Justin Verlander.
Rangers After Clayton Kershaw Again
The Rangers need pitching help and one top free-agent list has Texas as a potential landing spot for Clayton Kershaw.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Haseley was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Haseley had three stints in the majors during 2022 and had a .571 OPS in 25 plate appearances. He spent most of the year with Charlotte and had a .239/.305/.411 slash line with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 110 games.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out against lefty
Marsh will be on the bench for Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh will hit the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, just as he did in Game 2. Matt Vierling will start in center field.
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Praises Tony Gonsolin's 'Unicorn Pitch'
Dodgers pitchers sticking together.
Dodgers: 10 LA Favorites Officially Elect Free Agency
Now that the 2022 MLB season has concluded, 10 Dodgers officially hit the market for the upcoming off-season.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani’s Former Manager on His Incredible Work Ethic
It takes more than just skill to be great.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
Longtime SF Giants prospect is crushing the Venezuelan Winter League
SF Giants outfielder prospect Diego Rincones is currently dominating opposing pitchers at the Venezuelan Winter League.
Ranger Suárez Available Out of the Bullpen for Game 6
If the Philadelphia Phillies need him in World Series Game 6, Ranger Suárez is available out of the bullpen, but that would put Aaron Nola in line to start a potential Game 7.
