Gabby Petito’s family has filed a lawsuit against the cops who pulled their daughter and boyfriend Brian Laundrie over on Aug. 12, 2021, taking aim at Moab City Police officer Eric Pratt, who was previously accused of domestic abuse in 2017. Pratt allegedly threatened to kill a woman he was dating with a crowbar when he was the police chief of a Utah town, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The lawsuit alleges Pratt was “fundamentally biased” against Petito and the two cops should’ve better recognized the signs of intimate partner violence. Pratt and officer Daniel Robbins called Petito the “predominant aggressor,” threatening to put her in jail, body-cam footage shows. The lawsuit alleges the officers dropped the ball and allowed for Laundrie’s abuse of Petito to go unchecked, leading to her eventual murder. “If the officers had been properly trained and followed the law, Gabby would still be alive today,” the family’s attorney, James McConkie, said in August when the family a notice of claim alerting the Moab City Police Department of their lawsuit. Read it at Jezebel

MOAB, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO