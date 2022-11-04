ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Comments / 4

www.newnation.org
2d ago

The parents, and friends of both these young adults have already stated they knew of the volatility, and toxicity of their relationship.

Reply
4
Em Beau
3d ago

And money will make this better? I don’t understand why the parents let her live in the van with this guy and now blames others.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie

The brother of Gabby Petito has shared new photos of the area where Brian Laundrie killed his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. TJ Schmidt, Petito’s brother, visited the area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where his sister’s final moments occurred. The photographs show the wooded area that is believed to be where Laundrie carried out his senseless act of violence on Petito. Schmidt said of the emotional journey that, “the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”Posted to his Instagram page, the grieving brother shared moments from his voyage trip to Wyoming, where he paid respects to his late...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Cop Who Let Laundrie and Petito Go Allegedly Threatened to Kill a Woman

Gabby Petito’s family has filed a lawsuit against the cops who pulled their daughter and boyfriend Brian Laundrie over on Aug. 12, 2021, taking aim at Moab City Police officer Eric Pratt, who was previously accused of domestic abuse in 2017. Pratt allegedly threatened to kill a woman he was dating with a crowbar when he was the police chief of a Utah town, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The lawsuit alleges Pratt was “fundamentally biased” against Petito and the two cops should’ve better recognized the signs of intimate partner violence. Pratt and officer Daniel Robbins called Petito the “predominant aggressor,” threatening to put her in jail, body-cam footage shows. The lawsuit alleges the officers dropped the ball and allowed for Laundrie’s abuse of Petito to go unchecked, leading to her eventual murder. “If the officers had been properly trained and followed the law, Gabby would still be alive today,” the family’s attorney, James McConkie, said in August when the family a notice of claim alerting the Moab City Police Department of their lawsuit. Read it at Jezebel
MOAB, UT
KIFI Local News 8

Gabby Petito’s parents file suit against Moab Police alleging they could have saved her life

The parents of Gabby Petito filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department on Thursday alleging its officers were negligent in their interactions with the 22-year-old and her fiancé two weeks before her death last summer. The post Gabby Petito’s parents file suit against Moab Police alleging they could have saved her life appeared first on Local News 8.
MOAB, UT
Essence

Family Of Bullied Fifth Grader Who Died By Suicide Sues School

The claim alleges teachers openly commented on the only Black student’s hygiene and odor in front of other students, knowing her family was experiencing houselessness. The family of a Black autistic fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school according to the Associated Press. The family claims the school inadequately responded to reports of the girl being bullied over her race and disabilities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
People

People

349K+
Followers
57K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy