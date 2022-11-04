Pre-K and Kindergarten spent the past month taking a close look at bats and they feel like we have gone batty! Their unit of study included reading comprehension skills, math literacy standards and science. Learning about the life cycles was the highlight of the unit. Each student created their very own bat habitat using creative materials, along with bat facts. I bet this class can tell us where bats live, and what they eat!

LOHN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO