Read full article on original website
Related
brady-today.com
THE EAGLE REPORT - Lohn Students Busy Studying Bats and Taxes, Eagles Finish Football Season
Pre-K and Kindergarten spent the past month taking a close look at bats and they feel like we have gone batty! Their unit of study included reading comprehension skills, math literacy standards and science. Learning about the life cycles was the highlight of the unit. Each student created their very own bat habitat using creative materials, along with bat facts. I bet this class can tell us where bats live, and what they eat!
brady-today.com
Incumbent Jamie McBee and John Dagen Win Seats on Rochelle School Board
In a highly anticipated election, voters across the nation made their voices heard. While several Congressional races at this time are too close to call, control of the US House of Representatives appears to have switched to the Republican party. In Texas, it was a Republican sweep of the major...
Comments / 0