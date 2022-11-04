ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

Be the match! Save a life with a bone marrow transplant

KUTV — Summit Academy High School HOSA submitted the following information. Summit Academy High School HOSA is raising the bone marrow donation registration bar in Utah. Jason Kupiec passed away on August 1, 2022. He was one of the “hearts” of Summit Academy High School. He was...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

BYU students produce Black history documentary on 'The Black 14'

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A small group of students, faculty and staff at Brigham Young University have put together a documentary about the Black 14. It focuses on the history and healing of 14 African American members of the University of Wyoming’s college football team during the late 1960s.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Rain showers, mountain snow expected through Utah over weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Rain is expected to hit the Beehive State over the weekend. Showers will start rolling into northern Utah early Saturday morning and bring snow to the mountains. This page will be updated through the weekend with weather updates across the state. For the latest...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

How to relieve some financial stress for cancer patients in Utah

KUTV — Cyprus Credit Union is a proud supporter of the Big Gig event, a fundraiser for The Hope Lodge. It's hosted by the American Cancer Society. The Hope Lodge provides cost-free lodging to cancer patients and their caregivers traveling to Salt Lake City for treatment and relies on the generosity of donors to provide free lodging, programs, and services to these patients.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Nicole Lewis

November 6, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet American Fork High School's Nicole Lewis who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of her!
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KUTV

I-80 carjacking victim recalls fighting off suspect on interstate

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A victim of the I-80 rampage is speaking up after he was forced to protect his car on the highway. Police arrested John Joseph Thomas Green. They say he was upset when he couldn’t book a same-day flight to Denver, where he’s from. Police say he then hijacked a car from a driver at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Wasatch Front home prices drop from peak but remain high year-over-year

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home prices along the Wasatch Front are falling as mortgage interest rates continue to rise. New data released this week from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors show the median sales price for a single-family home in Salt Lake County was $590,000 during July, August, and September. That’s up nine percent compared to the same time period in 2021.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

America First Scholar Athlete: Riverton High's Jamison Howard

October 16, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Riverton High School's Jamison Howard who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
RIVERTON, UT
KUTV

America First Scholar Athlete: Syracuse High's Kandelyn Brown

October 16, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Syracuse High School's Kandelyn Brown who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of here!
SYRACUSE, UT
KUTV

Sacramento State remains unbeaten, tops Weber State 33-30

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Asher O'Hara ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and undefeated Sacramento State beat Weber State 33-30 on Saturday in a meeting of FCS top-10 teams. After O'Hara went in from the 1-yard line for a 30-14 lead to open the fourth quarter, Abraham...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Rider dies after motorcycle crashes into I-215 barrier

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist died after crashing into the concrete median divider on I-215 in Murray late Saturday, authorities stated. The individual was traveling westbound in the area of 700 West when the crash happened, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety. Utah...
MURRAY, UT

