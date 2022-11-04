Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Help struggling Utah families with the KUTV Eye on Your Money Holiday Food Drive
(KUTV) Wages are not keeping up with inflation and working families all over Utah struggle to buy the groceries they need every week. School food pantries have been a crucial safety net for school children and their families. Join the KUTV family in stocking the food pantries at five local...
KUTV
Be the match! Save a life with a bone marrow transplant
KUTV — Summit Academy High School HOSA submitted the following information. Summit Academy High School HOSA is raising the bone marrow donation registration bar in Utah. Jason Kupiec passed away on August 1, 2022. He was one of the “hearts” of Summit Academy High School. He was...
KUTV
Experts warn of avalanche dangers in Utah backcountry as mountains get fresh snow
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — For the second week in a row, there is fresh powder in the Northern Utah mountains following another round of winter storms. On Saturday, the Utah Avalanche Center listed the Salt Lake area mountains as having “considerable” danger in the higher elevations. "With...
KUTV
BYU students produce Black history documentary on 'The Black 14'
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A small group of students, faculty and staff at Brigham Young University have put together a documentary about the Black 14. It focuses on the history and healing of 14 African American members of the University of Wyoming’s college football team during the late 1960s.
KUTV
Utah support groups for loved ones who have lost family, friends to suicide
KUTV — Suicide is a prevalent problem. May Bradley, CEO and founder of L.O.S.S, saw a need for people who are dealing and grieving with the loss of a loved one. Support Groups are a powerful and successful format to provide comfort, compassion, hope, and healing. L.O.S.S. (Loved One's...
KUTV
Rain showers, mountain snow expected through Utah over weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Rain is expected to hit the Beehive State over the weekend. Showers will start rolling into northern Utah early Saturday morning and bring snow to the mountains. This page will be updated through the weekend with weather updates across the state. For the latest...
KUTV
How to relieve some financial stress for cancer patients in Utah
KUTV — Cyprus Credit Union is a proud supporter of the Big Gig event, a fundraiser for The Hope Lodge. It's hosted by the American Cancer Society. The Hope Lodge provides cost-free lodging to cancer patients and their caregivers traveling to Salt Lake City for treatment and relies on the generosity of donors to provide free lodging, programs, and services to these patients.
KUTV
GALLERY: Variety of orchids on display for fall flower show in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An array of orchid varieties were on display over the weekend for a fall orchid show in Salt Lake City. The event was held at the Red Butte Garden by the Utah Orchid Society, a non-profit group "committed to the preservation of orchids in their natural habitats so they will be available for future generations."
KUTV
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Nicole Lewis
November 6, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet American Fork High School's Nicole Lewis who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of her!
KUTV
Since 2020 nearly 60% of Utah's Clerks have left or are leaving top election post
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Running elections are becoming more stressful and in a few cases threatening for the people overseeing them. That's according to some County Clerks who are leaving their top post. According to the Lt. Gov.'s Office, since 2020, 17 of 29 clerks in Utah have...
KUTV
Young moose relocated after seen wandering through Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A young moose seen over the course of multiple days in Salt Lake City has been relocated, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said. They said the moose was spotted in the Avenues neighborhood. DWR biologists said they located the moose on...
KUTV
Brighton Ski Resort asks for visitor cooperation as they determine opening day
BRIGHTON, Utah (KUTV) — Officials at Brighton Ski Resort have asked for visitor cooperation as they work to determine an opening date for the 2022-2023 winter season. They said part of figuring out when that day depends on following the resort's travel rules. Related stories from 2News. They asked...
KUTV
I-80 carjacking victim recalls fighting off suspect on interstate
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A victim of the I-80 rampage is speaking up after he was forced to protect his car on the highway. Police arrested John Joseph Thomas Green. They say he was upset when he couldn’t book a same-day flight to Denver, where he’s from. Police say he then hijacked a car from a driver at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
KUTV
Police investigate, review security footage of carjacking at Salt Lake City Airport
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old man is in custody following an alleged carjacking at the Salt Lake City International Airport that resulted in multiple crashes, a second carjacking, and carjacking attempts. John Joseph Thomas Green was allegedly upset that he wasn’t able to book a same...
KUTV
Wasatch Front home prices drop from peak but remain high year-over-year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home prices along the Wasatch Front are falling as mortgage interest rates continue to rise. New data released this week from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors show the median sales price for a single-family home in Salt Lake County was $590,000 during July, August, and September. That’s up nine percent compared to the same time period in 2021.
KUTV
Officials advise caution to drivers on wet roads after crash in Davis County
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — First responders in Davis County are urging caution to drivers on wet roads after a crash in South Weber. They said over the weekend that wet roads and cooler temperatures led to the crash for a driver and their occupant. More from 2News. It...
KUTV
America First Scholar Athlete: Riverton High's Jamison Howard
October 16, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Riverton High School's Jamison Howard who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
KUTV
America First Scholar Athlete: Syracuse High's Kandelyn Brown
October 16, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Syracuse High School's Kandelyn Brown who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of here!
KUTV
Sacramento State remains unbeaten, tops Weber State 33-30
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Asher O'Hara ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and undefeated Sacramento State beat Weber State 33-30 on Saturday in a meeting of FCS top-10 teams. After O'Hara went in from the 1-yard line for a 30-14 lead to open the fourth quarter, Abraham...
KUTV
Rider dies after motorcycle crashes into I-215 barrier
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist died after crashing into the concrete median divider on I-215 in Murray late Saturday, authorities stated. The individual was traveling westbound in the area of 700 West when the crash happened, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety. Utah...
Comments / 0