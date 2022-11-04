Dorothy Landrum (1925-2022)

Dorothy Landrum, a dedicated volunteer at her Perrysburg church and a local hospital who brought a lively spirit to the golf course and family card table, died Oct. 19 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. She was 97.

She fell the day before and broke a leg, her daughter Karen Sennett said. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office ruled her death’s cause was the fracture exacerbating other medical problems, with old age and osteoporosis as significant contributing factors.

Mrs. Landrum, a longtime Perrysburg resident, moved several months ago to Hampton Manor assisted living in Lambertville.

She formerly had administrative roles for an insurance adjuster and what was then Ohio’s highway department. For about 20 years she worked for the research firm then known as National Family Opinion and helped compile surveys.

For a quarter century, until about age 85, she was a volunteer at what is now McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.

“She would push people in the wheelchairs and all the things that needed to be done,” Mrs. Sennett said. “She loved the people. She liked talking to the people who were coming in. She liked the volunteers, and she saw a lot of people she knew coming in for outpatient surgery. It was very satisfying.

“She had a lot of spunk. People just loved her,” the daughter continued. “My friends say, ‘I want to be just like your mom. Your mom is the coolest person.’”

Daughter Cindy Lipman said: “She had a big broad smile and rarely talked about herself and openly asked others about themselves. She was a very sharp lady. She could remember the last names of her grade school classmates.”

Mrs. Landrum was a member of St. Rose Parish in Perrysburg and began her volunteering in the St. Rose School cafeteria as her children were growing up. Until about six years ago, she volunteered in other St. Rose activities, such as cooking and recruiting volunteers for funeral luncheons and the counting of collections after weekend Masses.

She and other volunteers gathered for lunch regularly and became close.

“She was upbeat. She wasn’t a downer,” said Dorothy Hart, also a St. Rose volunteer. “She always had exciting news and was willing to share pictures of places she’d been and her family.”

She golfed until age 90 at the former Tanglewood Golf Club south of Perrysburg and, in her world travels, at St. Andrews in Scotland. Helen Roush got to know her from volunteering at St. Rose and as one of her golf companions.

“She was an excellent golfer, and I was so awful, and they were so patient with me,” Mrs. Roush said. “She was a lot of fun. She liked to talk about her family and was just a good person. She was caring and so busy.”

She was matriarch of an already close family. Playing cards — progressive rummy in particular — was part of every gathering.

“She was very serious about her cards, and she wanted to win,” Mrs. Sennett said.

And she did win much of the time, despite a series of signature expressions family members expected to hear during a game, such as, “This hand’s like a foot.”

“She had played for so long, and she just knew. There’s luck in cards, but there’s skill in there too,” Mrs. Sennett said.

She was born May 23, 1925, in Toledo to Luetta and George Kemper and grew up on Utah Street in East Toledo.

She spoke often of her Depression-era childhood. A knock on the door at dusk often meant that someone passing through sought a meal. Her mother had food set aside. Her father owned a gas station, and some customers without cash left him a possession of theirs as substitute payment. One paid with a violin.

“I’m a fiddler. That violin was the impetus to my picking up the violin,” Mrs. Lipman said. “It was a period when people were big hearted and giving, because everyone was in the same situation.”

She also spoke of the home front during World War II. A 1943 graduate of Waite High School, she was homecoming queen her senior year. She was able to leave school early every day to work at the Toledo Trust Co., where she typed up war bonds, a duty reserved for students with good grades, according to her daughters.

“It meant a lot to her. She felt she was doing her part,” Mrs. Lipman said.

She had been a co-owner of the Bel-Aire Cleaners in Perrysburg, a business her then-husband, Paul Landrum, bought after he returned from military service in World War II.

Surviving are her son, Rick Landrum; daughters Karen Sennett and Cindy Lipman; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Mass will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at St. Rose Church, Perrysburg. Friends then will be received from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg.

The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.