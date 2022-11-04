Editorial: Jennewine for county

Lucas County hasn’t elected a Republican to countywide office since 2002, and it’s high time voters introduced a modicum of party balance to county government.

An opportunity to do that is presented in this election, in which Republican Sylvania Township Trustee John Jennewine is opposing Democratic state Rep. Lisa Sobecki for county commissioner.

Read more Blade editorials

Though she could have run for another term in the legislature in her newly drawn district, Ms. Sobecki chose to run against the incumbent Democrat, Commissioner Gary Byers, and won the nomination. If she is successful on Tuesday, the board of commissioners will be three Democrats, as it has been since 2006.

Ms. Sobecki, 55, who has served in the House since 2019, believes she can leverage her connections in Columbus to drive funding to Lucas County to make up for the lost local revenue fund. If that’s her case, she would have been in a better position to do that as a voting member of the General Assembly than a supplicant from Toledo.

Mr. Jennewine, 56, has 13 years of experience as a township trustee, with a background in finance and insurance. County commission is a natural move for Mr. Jennewine, and he will bring knowledge of township issues directly into the board of the commissioners.

Issues facing the commissioners are those facing the townships such as providing police protection to replace the sheriff patrols which cannot continue to be a free provided service. Another issue is making the countywide 911 system work for the best interests of all the member communities. The construction of a new jail is an issue in which the suburban viewpoint should have a voice.

As a township trustee, Mr. Jennewine for several years blocked the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority from going countywide. Now, TARTA is countywide and has a new tax base. As a commissioner, Mr. Jennewine will be in a position to help TARTA think creatively about providing service in the more rural areas.

The new member of the Lucas County Board of Commissioners should be someone with a political background that adds diversity. The Blade recommends a vote for Mr. Jennewine.