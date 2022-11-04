Perrysburg volleyball spikes Northview in regional semifinal

NORWALK — The tone was set early.

After splitting two regular season volleyball matches to share the Northern Lakes League championship, Perrysburg and Northview met for a third time on Thursday.

Much like the regular season, it went four sets for a third time — but the Yellow Jackets’ four-set victory over the Wildcats came on an even bigger stage.

With two comebacks in the first two sets, it was No. 14 Perrysburg advancing past the No. 16-ranked Wildcats in a Division I regional semifinal at Norwalk High School. Perrysburg posted scores of 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, and 25-19.

With the win, Perrysburg improved to 21-6 and will face Medina Highland (23-3) at 2 p.m. on Saturday for a spot in the state semifinals. In the first match on Thursday, Highland defeated No. 16 Amherst (21-5) in four sets.

“Obviously, two very good, even teams, and we were happy to see two NLL teams here in the regionals,” Perrysburg coach Laura Davidson said. “We started a little slow and had to bring our game and start focusing more on us and not them. Once we got into our game, things went our way.”

There were two key turning points, and they both came early.

Northview led 12-5 in the first set but, slowly, the Jackets worked their way back into the match, clawing within two points three times.

Leading 23-21, the ’Cats served the ball into the net, and a hitting error tied the match at 23-23. Another error by Northview gave Perrysburg its first lead at 24-23. Northview tied it at 24 on a kill by Sydney Hires.

However, Perrysburg had the answer with a kill by Wrigley Takats — then the set-winner came from the left side from Josie Hubbard for the 26-24 victory.

The Jackets jumped out to a quick lead in Set 2, but Northview was able to score five straight points for a 14-13 advantage. The Wildcats again appeared to take control with a 20-18 lead after a kill by Hires, but again the Jackets answered.

Hubbard slipped a kill past the block and down the line inbounds for a point, then it was tied moments later on an unforced error. Takats added a kill for a 21-20 lead, followed by an ace by Avery Adams to make it 22-20. Yet, another error allowed the Jackets to open up a 23-20 lead, only to see Northview get back into it with a service error and a kill.

It was 24-22 Perrysburg after a net error, then a lob over the block of Northview by Takats gave the Jackets the 25-22 win.

“Last year, we lost at this point, and the end of those first two sets was about losing not being an option,” Hubbard said. “We had to sacrifice everything on those last points for our team. It was huge to get those first two the way we did.”

Fighting to stay alive, Northview controlled Set 3 from the outset. It led 17-10 — again matching the biggest lead of the night for either team — when the Jackets started to rally a bit.

Perrysburg scored seven of the next nine points to trim the deficit to 19-17, but the Wildcats closed the door this time.

Hires and Kamryn Hunt were dominant at the net, as a pair of kills around an out of bounds hit gave the ’Cats a 22-18 lead. Hunt had a big block, Claire Smith delivered a kill, then Perrysburg served the final point out of bounds to give Northview the 25-19 win.

Things looked to be headed to a photo finish in Set 4, as the match was tied at 11 near the halfway point.

It was 15-14 in favor of the Jackets when Northview was serving, but a kill by Hubbard helped spark three straight points to go ahead 18-14. An out of bounds hit and a block at the net by Katie Paul and Takats gave the Jackets a 20-15 lead.

“Those first two sets could have gone either way, we really had to focus on us,” Davidson said. “They kind of controlled that third set, but we knew we had to come back and finish it there. We did not want to go to a fifth set with them and leave it to chance.”

Leading 24-18, Sara Pahl finished off the set and the match with a kill to put Perrysburg on the verge of the Final Four.

“This feels great, because I was a benchwarmer last year who had to prove myself this year,” Hubbard said. “As a 5-foot-6 hitter, I feel like I’ve done that and proved I can compete, and I couldn’t be happier to be doing it with this team. We wanted this one badly.”

Davidson noted players like Hubbard have stepped up at different points, showing true team balance when the Jackets have needed it the most.

“What’s amazing is sometimes it’s Wrigley, or Josie, or Sara — or Avery in the back row,” she said. “It feels like sometimes they each pick a game and it’s their time, then everyone rides off that person.”

As for the matchup with Highland on Saturday, Davidson sees a powerful team in the Hornets. Highland has made just one state appearance when it won the title in 1981. Perrysburg won state titles in 1979 and 1981, and have not reached the state semis since 2006.

“Obviously, we are going to play a team we don’t know a whole lot about, and we saw them a little bit earlier tonight,” Davidson said. “Highland has some powerful outside hitters, so we’re really going to focus on blocking and getting out fast on the outside.

“We’re not undefeated like last year, but we have a lot of grit and talent and are looking to keep this going,” she said.