Editorial: More banking violations

By The Blade Editorial Board
 3 days ago

One of America’s worst repeat offenders is also the largest bank in the nation. These are inconvenient facts that damage confidence in both the financial and legal systems.

J.P. Morgan Chase, a Columbus chartered giant with nearly $2.6 trillion of U.S. deposits, has quietly settled a civil lawsuit alleging it has two sets of books to evade terms of a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The global banking giant entered a nonprosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in 2016 over violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The children of high-ranking Chinese government officials were hired by Chase to facilitate business there.

Shaquala Williams, an attorney the bank hired as part of the Global Anti-Corruption Compliance team, mandated by their deal with the Justice Department, says she was fired for calling out Chase for unreported payments in violation of both the law and the agreement.

The case was settled for the standard undisclosed terms, but Federal Judge Jed Rakoff ordered all the details dug up during discovery to be sealed with contempt of court punishment possible if the information is revealed.

Who was paid illegally by our nation’s largest bank? Why were they paid, what benefit did they bring the bank? Did anyone from the federal government bother to monitor the internal compliance process? All good but embarrassing questions buried under court-ordered confidentiality. Since 2011 J.P. Morgan Chase has paid nearly $25 billion in fines to close cases with U.S. and European regulators or settlements with consumers who have been harmed. The list of admitted transgressions is stunning.

Fraud connected mortgage-backed-securities at ground zero of the global financial collapse cost Chase over $17 billion. The bank paid a fine of $1.7 billion for their role in the Bernie Madoff Ponzi fraud. They admitted scheming to fix credit card rates artificially high and to gambling in derivatives with taxpayer insured deposits.

The ability to pay large fines has become a business advantage to the detriment of true justice.

Related
Editorial: Ryan for U.S. Senate

Ohio needs politicians in Washington who put America first, Ohio second, and their political party third, at best. A vote for a U.S. senator on Nov. 8 should be for a senator who has made Ohio his or her focus, even if that has meant diverging from the party pack. Between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, Mr. Ryan most closely fits that paradigm. Read more Blade editorials
OHIO STATE
Saturday Essay: Protect American refinery capacity

Recent natural disasters, world events, and regional refinery disruptions have brought the need to protect American refining capacity front and center. If the Biden Administration really wants to protect consumers against rising gas prices and fuel-supply disruptions, gimmicks like draining our strategic petroleum reserves will not do the trick. President Biden should direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take the one move that could save consumers at the pump while protecting American fuel supplies: reform the Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS. Daily headlines highlight how America’s energy security has diminished. In the days leading up to Hurricane Ian, BP and Chevron cut offshore oil production ahead of the storm, which accounts for 15 percent of the nation’s crude oil production.
INDIANA STATE
