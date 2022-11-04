To the editor: Vote out those politicians who fan violent acts

I Just saw a news clip about some killings in Toledo last night. I used to say “shootings” because “killing” sounded too cruel. Not any more. In fact, killings have become normal in Toledo.

Talking with a chaplain friend that works at St. Vincent’s hospital I was told that nightly shootings are the norm nowadays. We have politicians who act and talk like this is permissible, some even encourage it. I don’t need to name particular political leaders, people, or a particular party, you know who I mean.

It is shocking that Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked . Unfortunately we have people making up lies about the incident, as if he asked for the beating. As a pastor I pray that this great country, which I served to protect, can awaken from this nightmare.

Please people, get out and vote, and vote out those who spread, lies, innuendo, and half truths out of office.

DONALD CLARK

Walbridge

Unite to fight violence

Several years have passed since the Toledo mayor appointed his chief of staff and an interrupter to spearhead his declared war on violent crime. Based on homicide data and headlines, that war has escalated to an unsatisfactory standstill.

The retirement of Police Chief George Kral offers an opportunity to provide a more pluralistic approach to combatting the epidemic. Already city council is contemplating the funding of a search firm to find a replacement for the chief’s poised and valiant service.

A steering committee should guide the search. The concerns of the police and commanders organizations, Citizens Review Committee, Block Watch, Black Lives Matter, Toledo Public Schools, and the ministry need to be addressed. There are probably other wonderful community assets that should be heard and acknowledged, not ignored, as was done with Post-It note suggestions for downtown development and public ideas for spending the American Recovery Plan Act money.

If there are many places to point blame for the violent crimes, there is a multitude of inspirational resources to fight it.

TOM NAMES

West Toledo

GOP response lacking

After a MAGA/​QAnon crazed nut job attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer, fracturing his skull, the GOP leadership should have called a new conference. They should have unambiguously disowned the epidemic of violent speech and actions happening in the name of “Making America Great Again” and immediately stopped fueling a false conspiracy theory that the last election was stolen.

But what did they do instead? Tepid concern expressed for what was done followed by an immediate pivot to blaming Democrats for being “soft” on crime. The ultimate soft-on-crime example is not the Democratic party; it is the GOP themselves.

A former GOP president summoned a mob to Washington to overturn the results of a legal election encouraged the armed mob to march on the U.S. Capitol, and singled out his own vice president for mob violence.

The perp-in-chief then walked away from his handiwork with hundreds of boxes of classified documents. If it had not been one of their own, the GOP would be shouting for his head.

GOP leadership took a pass on an opportunity to lead. Their lack of a forceful condemnation of this latest attack, and all politically motivated violence, reveals a party whose moral compass is pointing in the wrong direction.

SUSAN MATZ

Sylvania

1 law for all? No way

Keith Burris’ column in The Blade on Oct. 30 (“The law should shape us”) quotes Attorney General Merrick Garland saying; “the law applies equally to the powerful and powerless; the rich and the poor. One law for all.”

It is in my top 10 of stupidest things ever said by anyone. Our legal system, its costs especially, favor the rich and powerful.

Mr. Garland is so out of touch with reality.

STEVE DARTT

West Toledo