Oregon, OH

Sundance Drive-In to reopen as Parkside Drive-In in 2023

By Steve Kornacki / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

The Sundance Drive-In, a fixture in Oregon since 1949, has received the funding necessary to reorganize and continue showing movies on the screen along State Rt. 2.

The lease for the current owners, Great Eastern Theatre Co., expires Dec. 31, and owner Keven Christy told The Blade he was not interested in renewing it.

Jennifer Beaver, who formed an organization this summer to raise enough funds to purchase and restore the facility, issued a release Wednesday.

“Almost four months after announcing plans to save the Sundance Drive-In from its eventual closure, the nonprofit group, Save Our Screen, answered the community’s calls to preserve the property. The local group will take possession of the property on Jan. 1, 2023 and plans to reopen under the drive-in’s original name, the Parkside Drive-In next spring.”

The group is offering discounted carload memberships for families and partnership opportunities for other local businesses. More information is available on the organization's website at www.SaveOurScreen.org .

Ms. Beaver, who worked at the drive-in while growing up, told The Blade in a Sept. 4 article that she also plans to build a National Drive-In Museum and keep the facilities open 12 months each year with activities such as holiday lights celebrations, farmers markets, and ice skating and roller-skating rinks. Her goal is to re-capture the 1950s era when there were 5,000 drive-ins across the country.

“That’s the era we’re attempting to freeze in time,” said Ms. Beaver.

phyllis taylor
2d ago

That's so good to hear. I've been going there since I was a child and I'm 69yrs now. It sounds exciting to hear that they will be open 12mths of the year. The out door flea market sounds great also. So excited for the new year.

Harold Clark
3d ago

YAY !! Glad to hear its staying open ! We have one in Monroe these days. It's called Memory Lane drive in. 🚗 .

