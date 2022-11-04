Sundance Drive-In to reopen as Parkside Drive-In in 2023

The Sundance Drive-In, a fixture in Oregon since 1949, has received the funding necessary to reorganize and continue showing movies on the screen along State Rt. 2.

The lease for the current owners, Great Eastern Theatre Co., expires Dec. 31, and owner Keven Christy told The Blade he was not interested in renewing it.

Jennifer Beaver, who formed an organization this summer to raise enough funds to purchase and restore the facility, issued a release Wednesday.

“Almost four months after announcing plans to save the Sundance Drive-In from its eventual closure, the nonprofit group, Save Our Screen, answered the community’s calls to preserve the property. The local group will take possession of the property on Jan. 1, 2023 and plans to reopen under the drive-in’s original name, the Parkside Drive-In next spring.”

The group is offering discounted carload memberships for families and partnership opportunities for other local businesses. More information is available on the organization's website at www.SaveOurScreen.org .

Ms. Beaver, who worked at the drive-in while growing up, told The Blade in a Sept. 4 article that she also plans to build a National Drive-In Museum and keep the facilities open 12 months each year with activities such as holiday lights celebrations, farmers markets, and ice skating and roller-skating rinks. Her goal is to re-capture the 1950s era when there were 5,000 drive-ins across the country.

“That’s the era we’re attempting to freeze in time,” said Ms. Beaver.