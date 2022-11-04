ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Good man, good example

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

In the long history of the National Football League, no quarterback had ever thrown for 400 yards five times in their first three seasons, until Joe Burrow. The Athens, Ohio, native who rose to stardom via a detour to Louisiana has already taken the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. For all he has done to make his team better, Mr. Burrow is celebrated here for what he’s doing to better his community, his state, and the place that launched him.

The Joe Burrow Foundation has been established recently to make charitable contributions targeting youth mental health and food insecurity. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner will target those two issues in the two states connected to his football glory, Ohio and Louisiana.

The Joe Burrow Foundation is built upon the unplanned success of relief efforts in Athens County from donations sparked by Mr. Burrow’s mention of hunger in the community when accepting the Heisman Trophy. At the turn of the year, $1.6 million had been donated in Athens to hunger relief in Mr. Burrow’s name.

Now, Mr. Burrow is expanding his mission and enlisting his parents, Robin and Jimmy, to help establish the foundation and steer the donations. Mental health and food insecurity are issues Robin Burrow deals with daily as the principal of a Southeast Ohio elementary school. The Burrow family dinner table discussions have already been life changing and now grow to encompass many more people.

Given the tremendous prestige attached to football success in Ohio, Mr. Burrow has the cultural power to pulverize the stigma over mental health care.

Ohio benefits from the financial assistance, but even more so from the good example.

