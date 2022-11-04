ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester native Chas McCormick makes insane catch to halt Phillies comeback

By Andrew Porter
 3 days ago

In the final game at Citizens Bank Park this year, the Phillies needed one more ounce of magic, but they didn't have it.

West Chester native Chas McCormick robbed J.T. Realmuto of at least a double in the bottom of the 9th of a one-run game and Bryce Harper on deck.

Harper was on base four times, walking twice, getting hit by a pitch, and hitting a double. Alec Bohm and Jean Segura had two hits a piece and Kyle Schwarber had a lead off home run.

Rhys Hoskins and Realmuto combined to go 0-10 with seven strikeouts, while Nick Castellanos wa 0-4 with a walk.

Justin Verlander allowed four hits in five innings, while striking out six and earning his first career World Series win.

The Astros now take a 3-2 series lead back to Houston for Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7.

