wcti12.com

Early voting results high ahead of midterm elections

NEW BERN, Craven County — Early voting wraps up in North Carolina Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It began across the Tarheel State on October 20th. Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said the turnout has been really good. She said early voting has been the most popular method in the state for North Carolinians.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

The Blitz postseason week one highlights and scores

NEW BERN, Craven County — It's playoff time in high school football in North Carolina and that means it's also time for The Blitz. In the premier matchup of the week, East Duplin took on North Pitt in a matchup of Panthers versus Wildcats. The Panthers rolled with a...
NEW BERN, NC

