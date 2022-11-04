Read full article on original website
Early voting results high ahead of midterm elections
NEW BERN, Craven County — Early voting wraps up in North Carolina Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It began across the Tarheel State on October 20th. Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said the turnout has been really good. She said early voting has been the most popular method in the state for North Carolinians.
The Blitz postseason week one highlights and scores
NEW BERN, Craven County — It's playoff time in high school football in North Carolina and that means it's also time for The Blitz. In the premier matchup of the week, East Duplin took on North Pitt in a matchup of Panthers versus Wildcats. The Panthers rolled with a...
Nevada Democratic field organizer says Hispanics 'don't like gay people,' undercover video shows
WASHINGTON (TND) — An employee for Nevada Democratic Victory, an organization working to elect Democrats in Nevada, was exposed by Project Veritas making racially charged generalizations about Hispanics, implying their alleged sexism and homophobia pushes them to vote for Republican candidates. Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe spoke to The...
