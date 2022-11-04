Read full article on original website
Global benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation
TOKYO (AP) — Global stocks mostly advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. midterm elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower.
Futures on Wall Street rise ahead of midterm elections
Wall Street futures advanced before the bell on the last full day of campaigning before Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.5% and futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.4%.
North Korea: Recent missile tests meant as practice to strike South Korean, US targets
North Korea said Monday that its recent firing of more than 20 missiles was a test meant to practice striking South Korean and U.S. air bases, command systems and aircraft. The General Staff of North Korea’s military said in a statement carried by state media that the ballistic missiles were tested for targeting enemy air…
Ryanair expects to emerge as Europe's only major low-cost carrier
DUBLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) on Monday predicted it would eventually become Europe's only major low-cost carrier, with Chief Executive Michael O'Leary claiming a widening gap on costs would make rivals easyJet (EZJ.L) and Wizz (WIZZ.L) takeover targets.
Novartis adds 50 million euros to European antibiotics investment budget
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sandoz, the generic drugs business that will be spun off its parent Novartis (NOVN.S), will boost investment in its European antibiotics production network by 50 million euros ($50 million) on strong global demand for bacteria-fighting medicines.
Apple to customers: Prepare to wait for new iPhones
Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China.
Blaze roasts side of downtown Dubai high-rise in latest fire
A fire broke out at a 35-story high-rise in downtown Dubai near the world's tallest building
Gavin Williamson has Sunak’s ‘full confidence’, says No 10, as Starmer calls for him to be sacked – UK politics live
Prime minister’s judgment called into question after making Williamson minister again
