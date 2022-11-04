ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Global benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation

TOKYO (AP) — Global stocks mostly advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. midterm elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower.
Futures on Wall Street rise ahead of midterm elections

Wall Street futures advanced before the bell on the last full day of campaigning before Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.5% and futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.4%.
Ryanair expects to emerge as Europe's only major low-cost carrier

DUBLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) on Monday predicted it would eventually become Europe's only major low-cost carrier, with Chief Executive Michael O'Leary claiming a widening gap on costs would make rivals easyJet (EZJ.L) and Wizz (WIZZ.L) takeover targets.

