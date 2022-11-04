Read full article on original website
atlantaagentmagazine.com
RangeWater breaks ground on 488-residence community in Lawrenceville
RangeWater Real Estate officially broke ground on its 50-acre community of 488 single-family and apartment homes in Lawrenceville. The $140 million development includes The Mabry by Storia, a 156 single-family home community, and The Margot, which will offer 332 apartments. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 2 at 2274 Azalea...
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Solicitor-General supports metal detectors in public schools
Gwinnett County Solicitor-General Brian Whiteside supports the use of metal detectors as a risk-reduction tool in Gwinnett County Public Schools. “The first method of protecting lives is perimeter defense,” Whiteside said in a press release. “We must take the necessary steps to prioritize the safety and security of all students and staff within our public school system,”
fox5atlanta.com
I-Team investigation into deplorable living conditions trigger county sweep
DECATUR, Ga. - Lower-income residents have complained for years that poor, often deplorable, living conditions are becoming more prevalent. Renters feel stuck and not heard. The FOX 5 I-Team documented for three months what we've seen at the Woodridge Apartment complex in Decatur. The conditions that some of these families are living in are simply shocking.
wabe.org
East Point city councilmember pitches hospital authority to bring emergency room back to south Fulton County
In April, Wellstar announced Atlanta Medical Center South would be converted into an urgent care and rehabilitation clinic, leaving residents across much of metro Atlanta’s southside without an emergency room. Since then, that East Point-based clinic is now expected to fully close while another AMC location in Atlanta’s Old...
Metro Atlanta parents find sewing needles in kids’ Halloween candy, police say
CANTON, Ga. — Parents say they found something besides candy in their children’s bags after going trick-or-treating on Halloween. Canton police say they received two reports of “candy tampering” where parents found sewing needles in the children’s candy. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Clayton County to demolish library, human services buildings this month
Clayton County says it will demolish two public buildings this month....
Teen found shot to death in DeKalb County neighborhood
DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead, the department confirmed.
Historic Cobb County bridge protective beam hit once again, this time by a cookie delivery van
COBB COUNTY, Ga — It’s a frequent target for drivers –— and it has happened once again. Historic Concord Covered Bridge in Smyrna was temporarily closed on Halloween after a delivery van hit a protective beam, Cobb County officials said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Gwinnet County Sheriff Keybo Taylor launches holiday task force
Sheriff Keybo Taylor will implement proactive measures to ensure the safety of the citizens of Gwinnett County as the holiday season approaches. Sheriff Taylor is taking immediate action to address community concerns. “The safety of all citizens is paramount to the overall mission of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office,” said...
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
firefighternation.com
Tarrant (AL) Weighs Rehiring Fire Chief Who Pulled Gun on Black Atlanta Realtor After Charges Dropped
The Tarrant City Council will vote Monday whether to reinstate the city’s fire chief who was fired in 2021 after he was charged with pulling a gun an Atlanta realtor. All charges against Jason Rickels in Georgia were dropped by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. A resolution...
Local business association says crime is so bad customers, employees scared to come to their stores
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News gets real about crime. One business community in northwest Atlanta says they have an action plan to fight crime, but they need help. They talked to Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston about what needs to happen. The business association says recent shootings and...
Police searching for man they say stole tools from a cemetery, reward money offered for information
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man they say took landscaping tools from a cemetery. On the afternoon of June 28, police were called out to Southview Cemetery about a burglary. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got to the cemetery,...
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
The Unstoppable Fall of Carvana, the "Amazon of Car Dealers"
Online car dealer Carvana is just a shadow of itself. PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Formerly Incarcerated People as a Protected Class
The Atlanta City Council voted recently to designate formerly incarcerated people as a protected class in the city. We’ll talk to an activist and former inmate about what this designation means, both for the individuals it affects, and the place they call home.
The Citizen Online
6 boys in 2 vehicles arrested after chases from Fayetteville to Peachtree City
Vehicle chases involving two vehicles that began in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 continued south of the city and resulted in six male teens from Clayton County taken into custody. Two other teens who escaped on foot were arrested after making their way into Peachtree City. All six Clayton teens were ages 15 and 16.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County schools police investigating 'incident' at Morrow High School
MORROW, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools confirmed the school district police department is investigating an "incident" that happened at Morrow High School. FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video of two people in a stairwell during an altercation with a pool of blood on the floor. FOX 5 Atlanta has chosen...
Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga, — A breakthrough in plastic recycling could reduce the amount of it in landfills by billions of tons. Researchers have manipulated an enzyme that can break down plastic in a matter of days. Once plastic hits a landfill, it could take hundreds of years to break...
