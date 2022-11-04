ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantaagentmagazine.com

RangeWater breaks ground on 488-residence community in Lawrenceville

RangeWater Real Estate officially broke ground on its 50-acre community of 488 single-family and apartment homes in Lawrenceville. The $140 million development includes The Mabry by Storia, a 156 single-family home community, and The Margot, which will offer 332 apartments. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 2 at 2274 Azalea...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence

LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Solicitor-General supports metal detectors in public schools

Gwinnett County Solicitor-General Brian Whiteside supports the use of metal detectors as a risk-reduction tool in Gwinnett County Public Schools. “The first method of protecting lives is perimeter defense,” Whiteside said in a press release. “We must take the necessary steps to prioritize the safety and security of all students and staff within our public school system,”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

I-Team investigation into deplorable living conditions trigger county sweep

DECATUR, Ga. - Lower-income residents have complained for years that poor, often deplorable, living conditions are becoming more prevalent. Renters feel stuck and not heard. The FOX 5 I-Team documented for three months what we've seen at the Woodridge Apartment complex in Decatur. The conditions that some of these families are living in are simply shocking.
DECATUR, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

The Unstoppable Fall of Carvana, the "Amazon of Car Dealers"

Online car dealer Carvana is just a shadow of itself. PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy