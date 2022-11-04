ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes wow’s in risque maternity shoot (Photo)

Brittany Mahomes wow’s in risque maternity shoot. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become almost as famous as her ultra-talented husband. Chiefs kingdom flocks to see how Brittany Mahomes will react during games and she’s even paving her own way by helping to build the first-ever sporting stadium made with a women’s team in mind.
FanSided

Watch: Referee interferes with Vikings defender and causes insane TD play (Video)

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Calls On Team To Follow Astros’ Example

Long ago, the St. Louis Cardinals were a model franchise, consistently competing for a World Series title year in and year out. However, they have not reached the World Series since 2013 and haven’t gotten as far as the NLCS since 2019. What the Cardinals did so well during...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: 10 observations from Week 9 win over Bears

The Miami Dolphins improved their record to 6-3 on Sunday. Here are ten observations from their big victory over the Chicago Bears. It happened in the most frustrating of fashions, but the Miami Dolphins traveled to Chicago and beat the Bears on Sunday, improving their overall record to 6-3. The...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

The 10 players banned from the NFL

In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne Posts Video Before Alabama-LSU Game

Few college athletes - if any - have a larger social media following that gymnast Olivia Dunne. With over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and over six million followers on TikTok, she's no stranger to creating viral content. Before one of the biggest games of the college football season, she's ready to represent her school.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Isaiah Stewart’s last 4 games should have fans excited

Isaiah Stewart has been one of the bright spots for a Detroit Pistons team that has started the season with just two wins in nine games. Fans tend to focus on the negative when it comes to Stewart and overlook the things he does well, so will focus on the 27 percent shooting from 3-point range and ignore that he has been one of Detroit’s most reliable players.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault

New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Here’s what Jalen Rose said and why he apologized

ESPN NBA commentator Jalen Rose apologized for saying the identity of the Boston Celtics female staff member involved with Ime Udoka should be made public. The Brooklyn Nets have been in the NBA spotlight for the past week due in part to Kyrie Irving promoting a film with antisemitic tropes on Twitter and head coach Steve Nash parting ways with the team. In regards to the latter, various reports indicate that the Nets plan to hire Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

