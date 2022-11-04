Read full article on original website
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
3 Phillies who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Philadelphia Phillies’ run to the World Series was improbable. Next season should look different as they try to return to the series. The Philadelphia Phillies rode the perfect storm to get to the World Series in 2022. The club got hot at the right moment and went with it.
3 Houston Astros free agents who won’t be back and where they’ll go
The Houston Astros have won the 2022 World Series … but not all of them will be back in 2023. For the second time in franchise history, the Houston Astros have won the World Series as they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 4-1 on Saturday in Game 6 of the World Series.
Brittany Mahomes wow’s in risque maternity shoot (Photo)
Brittany Mahomes wow’s in risque maternity shoot. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become almost as famous as her ultra-talented husband. Chiefs kingdom flocks to see how Brittany Mahomes will react during games and she’s even paving her own way by helping to build the first-ever sporting stadium made with a women’s team in mind.
Watch: Referee interferes with Vikings defender and causes insane TD play (Video)
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
Cardinals Fan Calls On Team To Follow Astros’ Example
Long ago, the St. Louis Cardinals were a model franchise, consistently competing for a World Series title year in and year out. However, they have not reached the World Series since 2013 and haven’t gotten as far as the NLCS since 2019. What the Cardinals did so well during...
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Monday, November 7)
Are you ready for professional basketball nirvana?. Every NBA team is in action this Monday, with a full 15-game slate spread out tipping off every 15 minutes beginning at 7 p.m. ET this evening when the Charlotte Hornets host the Washington Wizards. The league has all 30 teams in action...
Miami Dolphins: 10 observations from Week 9 win over Bears
The Miami Dolphins improved their record to 6-3 on Sunday. Here are ten observations from their big victory over the Chicago Bears. It happened in the most frustrating of fashions, but the Miami Dolphins traveled to Chicago and beat the Bears on Sunday, improving their overall record to 6-3. The...
The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Look: Olivia Dunne Posts Video Before Alabama-LSU Game
Few college athletes - if any - have a larger social media following that gymnast Olivia Dunne. With over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and over six million followers on TikTok, she's no stranger to creating viral content. Before one of the biggest games of the college football season, she's ready to represent her school.
Detroit Pistons: The positive and pathetic from the first 10 games
The Detroit Pistons are just 2-8 after the first 10 games, which isn’t completely surprising given their roster, age and schedule so far this season. But it’s not going to get any easier, as Detroit is entering a 20-game stretch of the schedule that could bury them before the season is even half over.
Robert Parish Had No Problem Accepting the ‘Challenge’ of Replacing Boston Celtics Fan-Favorite Dave Cowens
Robert Parish had some big shoes to fill when he replaced Dave Cowens as the Boston Celtics center in 1980. The post Robert Parish Had No Problem Accepting the ‘Challenge’ of Replacing Boston Celtics Fan-Favorite Dave Cowens appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Astros radio call of final out to win World Series is the new soundtrack of Houston
Astros radio call of final out to win World Series is the new soundtrack of Houston. The Houston Astros are World Series champions again. This time, there’s no controversy. On Saturday, in Game 6, the Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to secure the win and win back the hearts of much of baseball following their cheating scandal.
Detroit Pistons: Isaiah Stewart’s last 4 games should have fans excited
Isaiah Stewart has been one of the bright spots for a Detroit Pistons team that has started the season with just two wins in nine games. Fans tend to focus on the negative when it comes to Stewart and overlook the things he does well, so will focus on the 27 percent shooting from 3-point range and ignore that he has been one of Detroit’s most reliable players.
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Here’s what Jalen Rose said and why he apologized
ESPN NBA commentator Jalen Rose apologized for saying the identity of the Boston Celtics female staff member involved with Ime Udoka should be made public. The Brooklyn Nets have been in the NBA spotlight for the past week due in part to Kyrie Irving promoting a film with antisemitic tropes on Twitter and head coach Steve Nash parting ways with the team. In regards to the latter, various reports indicate that the Nets plan to hire Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Top-20 basketball prospect Andrej Stojakovic set to make announcement live on 247Sports
Andrej Stojakovic, the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision live on 247Sports and CBS Sports HQ on Monday, Nov. 7. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound small forward out of Carmichael (Calif.) will decide between Oregon, Stanford, Texas and UCLA. Stojakovic is the son of former...
SMU freshman Christian Clark aces Cypress Point's famed par-3 16th and it's all caught on video
There are hole-in-ones and then there is making a hole-in-one at one of the great cathedrals for golf. It doesn’t get much better than what SMU freshman golfer Christian Clark accomplished on Friday, making an ace at the iconic 233-yard par-3 16th hole at Cypress Point in Pebble Beach, Calif.
