Clovis, NM

Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance; many frustrated with issue at-hand

By Laila Freeman, Gabriel Chavez
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

CLOVIS , N.M. (KRQE) – Abortion was the topic of the night in one New Mexico town. Tensions ran high at the Clovis City Commission as close to 200 people packed the chambers to get in on the discussion.

Going into the chambers, the Commission heard from both sides of the abortion debate.

The proposed ordinance, drafted by Albuquerque and Texas-based lawyers, does not explicitly ban abortion. Rather it draws on a decades-old federal law still on the books. It would prohibit any supplies or medications needed for abortion from being sent through the mail.

Theoretically, a clinic could get permission from the city to perform abortions, but they would not be able to receive shipments of the necessary supplies.

Many community members spoke in favor of the idea but voiced concerns about the legal challenges that could arise. A big worry was how much it could cost taxpayers in attorneys’ fees if the city lost a lawsuit challenging the ordinance.

Others questioned how it would work if the state passes a law guaranteeing abortion access.

State representatives who showed up to the meeting echoed that sentiment, urging the Commission to get its ducks in a row before pushing the ordinance through.

In the end, the Commission listened. Those involved said tabling the discussion was a good compromise to regroup and see what’ll happen next.

After the vote, many in the audience left in frustration. Some expressed worries that abortion clinics will crop up in the meantime. Opponents of the ordinance said they remain hopeful.

Others who said they are anti-abortion said it’s still worth waiting to get the law right.

