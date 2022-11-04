ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Oct. 30- Nov. 6)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field. A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history. Nick Green, the groom, used to work for the Macon Bacon and the couple had a fully baseball-themed wedding.
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
Common Causes Of House Fires In Georgia

Careless smoking is one of the leading causes of house fires. Whether it's an improperly extinguished cigarette, a candle left unattended, or some other source of open flames, these incidents can quickly turn into dangerous and destructive fires. This is particularly concerning given that there are millions of smokers living in homes around the world, many of whom may not be taking sufficient precautions to prevent such accidents.
Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
