Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Oct. 30- Nov. 6)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field. A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history. Nick Green, the groom, used to work for the Macon Bacon and the couple had a fully baseball-themed wedding.
Historic Cobb County bridge protective beam hit once again, this time by a cookie delivery van
COBB COUNTY, Ga — It’s a frequent target for drivers –— and it has happened once again. Historic Concord Covered Bridge in Smyrna was temporarily closed on Halloween after a delivery van hit a protective beam, Cobb County officials said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County schools police investigating 'incident' at Morrow High School
MORROW, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools confirmed the school district police department is investigating an "incident" that happened at Morrow High School. FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video of two people in a stairwell during an altercation with a pool of blood on the floor. FOX 5 Atlanta has chosen...
Man killed by Gwinnett officers had note addressed to police, cops say
A Gwinnett County police officer was involved in a shooting Friday morning in Norcross, officials said, but few other details have been released.
fox5atlanta.com
FOX 5 I-Team: Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill files to receive retirement benefits
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has notified the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund of Georgia he wants to begin receiving his retirement benefits, FOX 5 News has learned. The Georgia Sheriffs' Association tells FOX 5 I-Team reporter Randy Travis that Hill is eligible for $170 a month...
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
accesswdun.com
No bond for suspect accused of killing former coach at Gwinnett Co gas station
A Gwinnett County judge denied bond for one of the three suspects accused of killing a former coach at a gas station on Peachtree Parkway. Alleged gunman Josiah Hughley, 20, was arrested in September for allegedly killing Bradley Coleman, 29, during an attempted carjacking on July 10. The U.S. Marshals Service helped take Hughley into custody.
Common Causes Of House Fires In Georgia
Careless smoking is one of the leading causes of house fires. Whether it's an improperly extinguished cigarette, a candle left unattended, or some other source of open flames, these incidents can quickly turn into dangerous and destructive fires. This is particularly concerning given that there are millions of smokers living in homes around the world, many of whom may not be taking sufficient precautions to prevent such accidents.
Gwinnet County Sheriff Keybo Taylor launches holiday task force
Sheriff Keybo Taylor will implement proactive measures to ensure the safety of the citizens of Gwinnett County as the holiday season approaches. Sheriff Taylor is taking immediate action to address community concerns. “The safety of all citizens is paramount to the overall mission of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office,” said...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for man they say is connected to murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say is connected to a murder that happened on Friday. Police said Harold Dakers, 34, was last seen in Villa Rica, Georgia. Deputies did not release any information about the incident that Dakers...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Carload of locals and foreigners arrested for possession of mushrooms and marijuana
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. ZONE 7. Arrest – 54-year-old Loganville man and 63-year-old Loganville...
Man shot, killed during investigation of stolen car in DeKalb County, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Friday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said around 11 p.m., officers received a call about a stolen car parked in a driveway of a home on the 900 block of Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain.
Ex-Leon County Sheriff's Office corrections officer detained
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a former LCSO corrections officer was arrested Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
WALB 10
Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”
Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) On Thursday, October 27, several elected officials from Georgia, Forsyth County and the City of Alpharetta gathered at Digital Ignition to celebrate the official naming of “The Technology Corridor.”
‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge. Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.
Man dead after allegedly pointing gun at Gwinnett officer; note found addressed to police
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One man was shot and killed by Gwinnett County Police Friday morning on a private soccer field, authorities said. Gwinnett County Police said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into the deadly shooting, including a note that was found on the man's body that was addressed to officers.
fox5atlanta.com
Thousands of Ga. voters finding out their eligibility is challenged
Tens of thousands of people across Georgia have shown up to vote, only to learn that their ballot may not count. That's because poll workers told them that someone challenged their eligibility to vote.
Two sent to hospital after argument leads to shooting in Old Fourth Ward, police say
ATLANTA — Two men are in the hospital recovering after an argument turned violent Saturday night, police say. Atlanta Police said two groups got into an argument around 3 a.m. on Gartrell Street in the Old Fourth Ward area. One group was apparently in a car, while another was...
13WMAZ
