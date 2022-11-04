ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Bears' Mooney Hosted Claypool at His House to Learn Playbook

Mooney hosted Claypool at his house to learn playbook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game at Soldier Field, the CBS broadcast reported Darnell Mooney hosted Chase Claypool at his house to learn the team's playbook. The Bears acquired Claypool for a second-round pick from the Steelers...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine's Management Plan Back as Bulls' Schedule Set to Slow

TORONTO --- The left knee management plan remains intact. Even before Zach LaVine played in his first set of back-to-back games this week, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said the decision on LaVine's availability moving forward---at least in this stage of the season---will be made on a case-to-case basis. And thus, LaVine is listed as questionable for Sunday evening's road game against the Toronto Raptors.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy