3 pressing issues for Phillies this offseason
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies lost Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday, returned to Philadelphia on Sunday and got back to work on Monday. They don’t want to lose any momentum from their unexpected, magical postseason run. “This is going to be the same team next year with...
Longtime fan snags Alvarez HR ball: 'This is staying with me'
HOUSTON -- It was about 9:45 a.m. on Saturday when Jim Rice got a call from his boss, who could no longer make it to Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series. That phone call forever cemented Rice in the history of his favorite team. Rice, the...
The lowdown on potential FA SS Xander Bogaerts
It's not a stretch to say that Xander Bogaerts is one of the best players in the long, decorated history of the Boston Red Sox. A two-time World Series champion, only four Red Sox have accrued more WAR since 2000: David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts. The...
Yordan's bat, Dusty's toothpicks among WS artifacts sent to Hall of Fame
The Astros and Phillies added a 118th chapter to the long and rich history of the World Series with Houston's six-game victory, which was capped off with a 4-1 win over Philadelphia at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night. As has become customary following the conclusion of each year's Fall Classic, certain artifacts from the Series are headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
White Sox pick up Anderson's option, decline Harrison's
CHICAGO -- Tim Anderson will return for an eighth season as White Sox shortstop as Chicago announced on Monday it had exercised his $12.5 million club option for 2023. The White Sox also declined the $5.5 million club option for 2023 on infielder Josh Harrison, with a $1.5 million buyout.
Lights-out Astros 'pen posts historically low postseason ERA
The Astros’ bullpen was the best in baseball during the regular season. In the postseason, en route to winning a World Series title with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday, calling Houston’s relievers dominant seems like a gross understatement. Among 94 teams that saw their bullpens...
Rodón officially opts out; what's next?
Carlos Rodón has opted out of the final year on his two-year, $44 million contract with the Giants and is now a free agent. MLB.com is tracking the latest rumors surrounding the left-hander. Nov. 6: Rodón opts out; what's next?. As expected, Rodón has opted out of the...
‘An easy yes’: Yankees pick up Severino’s club option for '23
NEW YORK -- Picking up Luis Severino’s $15 million option for 2023 was “an easy yes,” according to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, a decision that the club made official on Monday. “He’s been a really impactful pitcher, so the answer to that would be an easy...
Injured Gurriel replaced by Lee on Astros' roster
HOUSTON -- Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who exited Game 5 of the World Series early with a right knee injury, was taken off the team’s roster due to a right MCL sprain and was replaced by rookie catcher Korey Lee. Houston manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel ran on the field earlier Saturday to test his knee.
Braves acquire OF Hilliard in trade with Rockies
ATLANTA -- The Braves began fortifying their outfield depth on Sunday, when they acquired Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain. Hilliard hit a career-high 14 homers with a .757 OPS in 238 plate appearances for the Rockies in 2021. But the 28-year-old outfielder tallied just two homers while producing a .544 OPS and 28.5 percent strikeout rate over 200 plate appearances this past season.
Wheeler dominant before early hook adds to Phils' what-ifs
HOUSTON -- In order for the Phillies to save their season at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, they needed their ace, Zack Wheeler, at his very best in the biggest start of his life. It’s just that nobody -- perhaps not even Wheeler himself -- seemed to know what to expect after the right-hander showed significantly diminished velocity in Game 2 while dealing with self-professed arm fatigue.
5 Guardians prospects to keep an eye on
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The strength of the Guardians’ Minor League system has blossomed over the last few years. We saw so many of the biggest prospects in the organization this past year, considering 17 players made their Major League debuts.
Out of this World! Astros finish off Phils for Series title
HOUSTON -- The sound had been brewing and building in the throats of orange-clad Astros fans for years. Five years ago, they had watched their beloved ballclub win a World Series from afar. Then they had seen that title turn from outright triumph to contentious talking point, and they had watched two other teams claim and celebrate Series crowns of their own right here in Minute Maid Park.
Ready for Awards season? Here's your guide
Another thrilling postseason is in the books, and while the MLB offseason has begun, so has Awards season, when we honor the greatest players and performances of 2022. Before the hardware gets handed out, here’s a breakdown of important dates on the calendar. • Complete Awards coverage. Monday, Nov....
Here's how Grifol plans to improve White Sox
CHICAGO -- Ask 100 White Sox fans how to describe the 2022 season, and some form of the phrase “highly disappointing” will come up in two-thirds of their responses -- if not more. But Pedro Grifol, as the Royals' bench coach, had a slightly different view of last...
Each team's biggest offseason need
Baseball’s offseason shopping spree is underway, giving all 30 clubs an opportunity to address the areas they feel need the most attention in 2023 and beyond. Some will try to bolster their rosters with an eye toward contention, while others will continue to build an infrastructure with the hopes of returning to the postseason in the near future.
Bregman, Maldonado weather injuries to take WS title
HOUSTON – Astros third baseman Alex Bregman faces an eight-week recovery after breaking his left index finger while sliding into second base in the eighth inning of Houston’s Game 6 World Series victory over the Phillies on Saturday night. • Shop for Astros World Series champs gear. Bregman...
Source: Mets, Edwin Díaz agree to 5-year, $102M deal
NEW YORK -- Coming off an historic season, Edwin Díaz has struck an equally historic deal to remain with the Mets. Díaz and the Mets have agreed to terms on a five-year, $102 million contract that is the richest in history for a reliever, a source with knowledge of the deal told MLB.com. The contract, which is pending a physical, includes an opt-out after the 2025 season, a $20 million team option for 2028 and a full no-trade clause. It surpasses Aroldis Chapman's just-completed five-year, $86 million pact with the Yankees as the largest for a reliever.
Man on a mission: Framber rebounds from '21 with airtight WS
HOUSTON -- A leadoff walk was promptly erased by a double play, which is about the most Framber Valdez way to start Game 6 of the World Series. Valdez’s struggles to find the strike zone tested him earlier in his career and helped make his maturation into one of the best left-handers in baseball an even better story.
The story behind Maz's thrilling WS walk-off
NEW YORK -- There have been a handful of exciting walk-off hits to end World Series games, from Kirk Gibson’s Roy Hobbs moment in Game 1 against the Athletics in 1988 to Joe Carter’s Game 6 series-winning bomb against the Phillies five years later. But nothing tops the...
