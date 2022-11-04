ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stereogum

Jack White Has An Acting Role In New Martin Scorsese Movie Along With Jason Isbell & Sturgill Simpson

Last year, it was announced that Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson had been cast in the upcoming Martin Scorsese movie Killers Of The Flower Moon. Now, the film’s music supervisor Randall Poster has revealed on The Moment podcast that Jack White will also appear in the film. Poster also suggested that more famous musicians would appear in the film but didn’t name names.

