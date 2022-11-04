ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Delta CEO: ‘No possibility’ pilots strike on holidays, or ‘any time’

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told NBC on Monday that there is “no possibility” of the carrier’s pilots striking during Christmas after its pilot union voted to authorize a strike as it negotiates a new contract. “There is no possibility they could strike at Thanksgiving, Christmas or anytime,” Bastian told “Today” anchor Hoda Kotb.…
WKRC

Sen. Brown, Rep. Ryan respond to Local 12 investigation of radioactive contamination

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Local 12 investigation into the effects of radioactive contamination in an Ohio area is gaining even more attention from Congress. Chief investigative reporter Duane Pohlman recently uncovered dangerously high amounts of enriched uranium inside the home of Charles “Chick” Lawson in Lucasville, Ohio -- where the family has been living with sickness and tumors.
LUCASVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy