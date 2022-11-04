Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant saving Nets with clutch dagger
LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sounds off on magical TD run that turned tide in Week 9 win
If not for Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs would have probably lost in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. After all, aside from stuffing the stat sheet, he also delivered the clutch rushing touchdown to turn the game around. With just three minutes left and the Titans leading 17-9, the Chiefs really needed to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sounds off on magical TD run that turned tide in Week 9 win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral
The Golden State Warriors are currently in the process of imploding. They are now 3-6 on the season after losing 5 of their past 6 games. Much has been made about their defensive woes, but a recent offensive play is making the rounds on social media. Stephen Curry appeared to be frustrated after James Wiseman […] The post Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke credits ref for help on Curtis Samuel TD
In the NFL, fortune favors the bold. Sure, teams can win games by dinking and dunking their way up and down a field in a slow matriculation that ticks time off of the clocks and slowly puts points on the board, but nothing’s more entertaining than a big 50-yard completion down the field for a touchdown, as it can change the momentum of a game and get both fans and players fired up. This was Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders’ thought process in their Sunday afternoon showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, as, on second-and-7 with 14:10 on the clock, Taylor Heinicke launched a bomb some 50 yards through the air to connect with Curtis Samuel for an explosive, momentum-stealing catch.
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry, Warriors stars get shocking update ahead of Pelicans game
Major lineup changes are definitely coming for the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Just don’t expect their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans to be any indicator of what the Warriors will look like once Steve Kerr finally figures out a successful rotation. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry,...
Anthony Edwards’ bizarre actions during Rockets game hints at tensions for Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves are having an… okay season, all thing considered. After swinging for former Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in a trade, the expectation was that this team would be a contender this year. So far, though, Anthony Edwards and co. have looked awfully mediocre this year. However, it seems like trouble […] The post Anthony Edwards’ bizarre actions during Rockets game hints at tensions for Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Ime Udoka hasn’t been named Nets coach yet
The controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving hasn’t just left the struggling Brooklyn Nets without their superstar point guard for at least the next five games. After Steve Nash’s departure earlier this week, the team’s subsequent attention on managing fallout from Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film apparently put the brakes on Brooklyn naming its next head […] The post The reason Ime Udoka hasn’t been named Nets coach yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Did a fan just expose LeBron James capping on being early Migos fan?
With the tragic news of the passing of Takeoff, one of the three members of the hip hop group Migos, there’s been an outpouring of remembrance and support for their work of late. One vocal fan has been Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. After the Lakers’ latest loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, King James […] The post Did a fan just expose LeBron James capping on being early Migos fan? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes makes history not once, but twice as serious dual threat in Chiefs’ win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prove himself as one of the most dangerous dual-threat QB in the NFL. In their Week 9 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Mahomes not only punished them with his passing, but he also dominated on the ground to make life more difficult for the visitors. He completed 43 of his 68 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown, all while throwing just one interception. The superstar signal-caller also led the Chiefs in the rushing game, carrying the ball six times for 63 yards and one TD.
‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today
The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not going to lie’: Bulls star Zach LaVine drops Michael Jordan truth bomb on not being 100% back from injury
Zach LaVine is not yet 100 percent in full health after undergoing surgery in his left knee in the offseason. He admitted as much after the Chicago Bulls’ 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday. The game against the Celtics was actually LaVine’s fourth straight outing, which came...
De’Aaron Fox reacts to Island Boys hyping Kings playoff hype train
The Sacramento Kings now own the longest playoff drought in major North American professional sports, all thanks to the Seattle Mariners’ run to the MLB postseason in 2022. The Kings’ 3-5 record to begin the year won’t do much to inspire confidence that they’re set to snap that ignominious record anytime soon. However, perhaps De’Aaron Fox’ inexplicable game-winning buzzer beater from the logo in their latest victory against the Orlando Magic could prove to be a major catalyst for a surprise playoff berth.
Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga
There’s been a whole lot of buzz surrounding Kyrie Irving and his most recent saga. This time around, the Brooklyn Nets superstar got himself in a whole lot of trouble after promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter, which naturally, drew the ire of more than a few folks out there. Curiously enough, however, you don’t […] The post Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill bolsters NFL MVP candidacy after shattering a historic Calvin Johnson record
Tyreek Hill once again made history in his debut season with the Miami Dolphins. Hill entered the Dolphins’ Week 9 road contest against the Chicago Bears leading the NFL in both receptions (69) and receiving yards (961). He was just coming off of a potent outing in Miami’s Week 8 comeback win over the Detroit […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill bolsters NFL MVP candidacy after shattering a historic Calvin Johnson record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets’ Ben Simmons takes step toward returning from knee injury vs. Mavs
The shorthanded Brooklyn Nets may receive a significant reinforcement Monday. The Nets upgraded Ben Simmons to questionable for their upcoming road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Simmons missed Brooklyn’s last four games while dealing with swelling and soreness in his left knee. The three-time All-Star did not travel with the Nets for their back-to-back this […] The post Nets’ Ben Simmons takes step toward returning from knee injury vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0