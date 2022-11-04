ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, AR

ARDOT opens newly paved portion of Highway 10 in Greenwood

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Drivers in Greenwood are enjoying a smooth ride on portions of a busy street in town.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation on November 3 cut the ribbon on a newly paved portion of Highway 10. The project resurfaced nearly three miles of the road.

This is part of a larger agreement that will include the construction of the future Greenwood Bypass.

Safety reminder issued ahead of potential flooding in Fort Smith

Mayor Doug Kinslow says this is an exciting time for the city.

“Growth is coming our way. Exciting things are happening not just in Greenwood, but Fort Smith and regionally,” Kinslow said. “So, we’re going to get prepared to grow and grow correctly with a plan, and we’re excited about it.”

As part of the agreement, Greenwood will take ownership of Highway 10.

The road will no longer be designated as a highway and will be referred to only as Center Street.

