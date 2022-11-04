Read full article on original website
Playing above the rim more common in women’s college hoops
Fran Belibi joined an exclusive club when she dunked in the NCAA Tournament last season. While she was just the third woman ever to do it in the tournament and eighth overall in college history, the Stanford forward knows there will be more to come soon. “There are definitely more...
Tavares scores in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time...
Sports on TV for Monday, November 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) PAC-12N — Tulsa at Oregon St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) ESPN2 — Baltimore at New Orleans (MNF with Peyton and Eli) TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Championships. 5 a.m. (Tuesday) TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King...
Today in Sports History-Shula records his 200th NFL victory
1942 — Parker Hall of the Cleveland Rams throws seven interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. 1952 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the NHL’s leading career goal scorer with his 325th in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. 1959 — Elgin Baylor...
Bergeron leads Bruins to 3-1 win over slumping Blues
BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored a power-play goal with 7:15 remaining and the Boston Bruins beat the slumping St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Monday night. Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston, and Brad Marchand had two assists. Linus Ullmark finished with 25 saves as the Bruins improved to 7-0-0 at home and won for the eighth time in nine games overall.
State college basketball: Transfer-heavy Oakland men romp in 65-point blowout opener
MAC men Eastern Michigan 75, Wayne State 66: The Eagles soared past the Warriors in Ypsilanti, building a 15-point lead at the half before their Division II foe whittled it down with 46 second-half points, but the main attraction didn’t take the court: Former Ypsi high school standout Emoni Bates, who transferred from Memphis during the offseason and was briefly suspended over gun charges, did not play, reportedly due to coach Stan Heath’s decision. EMU had plenty...
Green, Johnson lead No. 15 Auburn past George Mason, 70-52
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 16 points while K.D. Johnson and Johni Broome each had 12 to lead No. 15 Auburn to a 70-52 win over George Mason in the season opener for both teams Monday night. The Tigers weren’t really challenged much in their first game since losing NBA first-round draft picks Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler. Green and Johnson are the top returnees on a team picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference. Broome enjoyed a solid debut for Auburn as one of the players coach Bruce Pearl brought in to replace the two big men. The transfer from Morehead State had six rebounds and four of the Tigers’ 10 blocked shots. Returning big man Dylan Cardwell had nine rebounds and five blocks.
Double-double for new forward as Pitt wins opener
4 new starters from last season and without John Hugley, Pitt had new players step up in a rout of Tennessee-Martin in the season opener Monday
