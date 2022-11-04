Read full article on original website
UPDATE 3-Musk’s Twitter updates app to start charging $8 for blue checkmark
Nov 5 (Reuters) – Twitter on Saturday up to date its app in Apple’s App Store to start charging $8 for sought-after blue verify verification marks, in Elon Musk’s first main revision of the social media platform. The change comes per week after Musk took over the...
How to Turn Off an Android Phone
Turn off a Samsung Galaxy by urgent and holding the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” Turn off a Google Pixel by holding and urgent the Power+Volume Up buttons or the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” You also can use on-screen buttons to show off your Android cellphone.
Samsung brings cross-platform file sharing with new Dropship app
South Korean tech big Samsung has launched a brand new file-sharing app that lets customers switch recordsdata between all types of units. South Korean tech big Samsung has launched a brand new file-sharing app that lets customers switch recordsdata between all types of units. According to GSM Arena, the app is known as Dropship and is at present unique to South Korean customers by way of the Galaxy Store.
Clearing Your Android Web Browser’s Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android cellphone is on-line consistently, and your internet browser specifically is selecting up information from all of the totally different web sites you go to. Much of that information builds up in your internet browser app — whether or not you might be utilizing Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet — storing it as a part of the cookies and cache inside these apps. This information will be useful for web sites you repeatedly frequent, letting them load quicker together with your accounts already logged in.
Google’s Wordcraft: An AI Writing Tool Powered by LaMDA | by Alberto Romero | Nov, 2022
Amidst the fast emergence of new AI writing instruments and the consolidation of outdated ones, Google has been testing its personal: Wordcraft. The firm introduced collectively a gaggle {of professional} authors to check out the instrument in a venture known as the Wordcraft Writers Workshop — and…
Best Early 256GB, 128GB & 64GB Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets Sales Shared by Consumer Walk
Early Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR headset offers for 2022 are underway, browse one of the best early Black Friday controller, video games & equipment financial savings under. BOSTON, November 05, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the newest early Meta Quest 2 offers for Black Friday 2022, along with affords on...
TranslateLocally: local translations as an Extension and Desktop app
TranslateDomestically is an open supply browser extension and desktop utility that guarantees native translations. It’s supply is similar that the official Firefox Translations extension makes use of: Project Bergamot. Project Bergamot is a EU-funded challenge to create a privacy-friendly and open translation service. Browsers like Google Chrome or Microsoft...
Forest to Pomodoro Timer: The top free Android apps to help manage your time better
In this fast-paced world, one may typically discover it troublesome to give attention to work. This is the place productiveness apps come into play. From managing your schedule to planning conferences and taking notes, these apps are targeted on enhancing every day productiveness and making life easier. But everyone seems to be completely different and there’s no app that may cater to everybody’s wants. If you launch Google Play Store in your Android and head over to the ‘Productivity’ part, you may discover plenty of choices, and determining which one fits your wants might lead to extra unnecessary scrolling. Here we can be itemizing a number of the finest productiveness apps that may you change into extra productive and save time.
$5 million Avatar XPRIZE awarded to NimbRo VR telepresence robot
The robotic accomplished all ten duties in 5 minutes and 50 seconds, incomes it the $5 million grand prize. There have been a variety of attention-grabbing developments occurring on the earth of robotics recently, together with Team NimbRo from the Autonomous Intelligent Systems group on the University of Bonn, Germany, profitable the $5 million Avatar XPRIZE the previous weekend.
Twitter begins advertising a paid verification plan for $8 per month
Twitter started promoting the launch of its paid subscription service in Apple’s app retailer on Saturday, following new proprietor Elon Musk’s promised overhaul of the social media platform’s verification system. The once-free blue test mark given to verified accounts on Twitter will quickly out there to any...
iOS 16.1 on iPhone: All the New Features You Should Try Today
Apple’s iOS 16 got here with a ton of recent options when it was launched in September, together with a approach to unsend messages, additional customise your lock display and rather more. Now, iOS 16.1 is right here and brings one other batch of recent options, tweaks and fixes to suitable iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16).
Google Took the Google Duo Icon Away Again
My spouse messaged me on Friday to ask what the app was referred to as that she makes use of on daily basis to name me as a result of she couldn’t discover it. The app she wanted to search out was Google Duo, which was killed off by Google again in August, solely to be introduced again in icon type a few weeks later as a result of individuals (like my spouse) had been nonetheless looking for it.
How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Google Pixel 7
Google says on the Pixel 7, you will get 72 hours of use out of it, when the Extreme Battery Saver Mode is turned on. Which is moderately spectacular, however you aren’t going to wish to have it on on a regular basis. If you probably did, why trouble getting a smartphone? Since it does flip off loads of options. But in the present day, we’re going to inform what Extreme Battery Saver Mode is, and how one can allow it. It’s nonetheless a reasonably nifty function and might actually turn out to be useful.
Forget iPhone 14, Check These Black Friday Android Deals From Samsung, Pixel, Moto, OnePlus
The offers carry on rolling in, as we roll-up to Black Friday 2022, and we’ll carry on serving to you discover them. Yes, extra early Black Friday offers are actually surfacing, and this time of the cell persuasion. Check out these nice choices from Google, Motorola, Samsung, and extra…
Tips on how and when to use the iPhone screen recording feature
Q: Can you give me examples of why I might use the display recording characteristic on my iPhone?. A: Taking screenshots on our smartphones has develop into a really great tool for quite a lot of causes, like creating an offline copy of an digital airline boarding move or capturing an error message while you need assistance.
Google support tells us how to get 24 hours from a Pixel Watch
It’s been a fairly large level of conjecture with reviewers to determine the battery life on the Pixel Watch. Depending on the person use case, I’ve seen figures between 14 hours of use time to round 30, lastly we’ve some clarification from Google. The support page has...
Only one Samsung Galaxy S10 model will get Android 13
Samsung has dozens of telephones lined up for the Android 13 replace within the coming months. The firm is publicly testing the brand new Android model together with its One UI 5.0 customized software program for a few of these gadgets. For others, it’s making ready the replace behind closed doorways. SamMobile confirms that the Korean agency is internally testing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy S10 Lite. This telephone is anticipated to select up the steady launch in December.
TickTalk 4 Review | PCMag
The TickTalk 4 ($189.99) is an all-in-one smartwatch, cellphone, and GPS tracking device that works greatest for youngsters between the ages of 5 and 12. With it, your youngster could make calls, compose texts, and ship digital greeting playing cards to a listing of accredited contacts. Notable enhancements over its predecessor embrace a free iHeartRadio Family subscription, exercise monitoring, higher battery efficiency, and enhanced parental controls. The TickTalk 4’s design is slightly too cumbersome, nonetheless, and we wished it supplied geofencing options like many opponents. Ultimately, the Verizon GizmoWatch 2 ($99.99) and the Jiobit ($129.99) stay our Editors’ Choice winners on this class because of their cheaper upfront prices and extra superior monitoring capabilities.
Apple’s next step in ads will be built around new soccer deal
Apple Inc. is constructing an promoting community for stay tv as a part of its deal to stream Major League Soccer video games subsequent yr, in keeping with folks with data of the matter. The firm is holding discussions with promoting companions and MLS sponsors upfront of the launch subsequent...
Why I already can’t wait for Apple’s iPhone 15
While the iPhone 14 Pro made headlines with options just like the always-on show and, in fact, the model new Dynamic Island, the fundamental iPhone 14 was arguably one thing of a moist squib. Offering few tangible enhancements over the 13, it is laborious to advocate upgrading – however subsequent yr may very well be very completely different.
