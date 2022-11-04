Read full article on original website
shorelocalnews.com
Seedling From Historic ‘Salem Oak’ Grows in Ocean City
A seedling from one of the oldest and largest trees in New Jersey is now growing at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean City. Representatives of Ocean City’s Shade Tree Commission and Public Works team members helped plant the seedling and protect it with split-rail fencing. For more than 500...
It’s your money: Atlantic City school district signs exorbitant 5-year lease (Opinion)
Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin has confirmed that the BOE has signed a five-year lease to rent office space for the Atlantic City Public Schools central administration offices. According to Devlin, the five-year deal will cost the taxpayers of Atlantic City more than $700,000 per-year. This appears...
seaislenews.com
Street Reconstruction in Sea Isle
City Council has awarded a $700,262 contract to Charles Marandino LLC, of Milmay, N.J., for the reconstruction of a handful of streets in Sea Isle City. Park Road for extension and cul-de-sac construction. More information on the schedule for the road work will become available after a preconstruction meeting takes...
Atlantic City Councilwoman Files Harassment Complaint Against Mayor
We have confirmed that Atlantic City, New Jersey 2nd Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston has filed a harassment complaint against Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. Dunston initiated the complaint process this past Wednesday, November 2, 2022 with the Atlantic City Police Department. We have confirmed that Dunston officially signed the complaint...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
Atlantic County Commissioner Makes Allegation About Prosecutor
It reads like a political spy novel. A county elected official has made a serious allegation about Atlantic County’s top law enforcement official. In public comments made by Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey on November 1, 2022, Coursey accuses Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds of potentially holding back the future promotion of an ACPO staff member.
thesunpapers.com
State aid allows county to replace traffic signs
People who get lost while driving, even with a GPS, realize how important traffic signs are to finding a destination. During the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, German soldiers actually changed the direction of the signs so Allied soldiers coming to the aid of Bastogne would go in the wrong direction. Getting lost on the roads in France cost lives.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Transforms Into Holiday Wonderland
Debbie Brennan and her 4-year-old grandson, Breccan, looked up in wonder at the towering, colorfully decorated Christmas tree in Excursion Park that unmistakably signals the arrival of the holiday season in Sea Isle City. “I love it,” Brennan, a Sea Isle resident, said with a smile. “I just think it’s...
Hamilton mourns retired officer who dedicated life to public safety
Atlantic County’s public safety community is mourning a longtime officer, firefighter and emergency worker. Michael Robison, 48, died Tuesday attributed to heart issues. “He gave his whole life to public service,” said Hamilton Township Police Chief Gregory Ciambrone, who spent his career working with Robison. Robison started his...
southjerseyobserver.com
Vantage Commercial Inks Five Leases at Southwood Shopping Center
Vantage Commercial recently announced that five new tenants are lined up for for the highly anticipated redevelopment of Southwood Shopping Center, located at 875 Mantua Pike in Woodbury. The brokerage sold the asset in 2021 to local investors with the intent to fill the center and breathe new life into...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Wildwood, New Jersey Newest Boardwalk Hotel Plans.
The property located at 3000 Boardwalk is between Glenwood and Maple Aves and the boardwalk. Two weeks ago, someone bid 6.2 million dollars. We went to the city of Wildwood and obtained more info, and during our investigation, we found out that an application was submitted to the Wildwood NJ Planning and Zoning Board on November in the application they are asking to add two new floors, a rooftop pool, and a restaurant with a total of 75 rooms. The new hotel name will be ““The Wild Resort.”
watchthetramcarplease.com
Welcome Wildwood’s New Sandwich Shop to Pacific Ave!
Panini Cafe is scheduled to open in April of 2023. It is located at Cedar and Pacific Aves in Downtown Wildwood, NJ. It is directly across the street from Byrne Plaza. We would like to welcome them to Wildwood and wish them the best of luck in 2023. Follow us for more info!
Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?
It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
Vintage NJ: Look at the Old Zaberer’s in North Wildwood
Who doesn't love a day at the beach? Especially if you grew up going to the beach year after year, it brings back fond memories. Nostalgia can be a big motivator for tourists to keep coming back year. So now, those former-kids are now bringing their own children and families...
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
Feds: Delaware Man Charged For NJ Jewelry Store Robberies Totaling Nearly $200,000
Federal authorities say a man from Delaware has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of jewelry store thefts across New Jersey. 24-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover, DE, is facing five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. From October 2020 through...
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree line
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Toms River reported watching a silent, fireball-like object that appeared to slow down and speed up as it moved over a nearby tree line at about 12:58 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Atlantic City man arrested for holding woman at gunpoint
An Atlantic City man previously convicted in a pistol-whipping was arrested after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint Wednesday using a replica handgun. Police received a call at about 12:40 p.m. from Gloucester Township police about a woman being held at gunpoint in an apartment on South Florida Avenue. It was not clear why that department got the call.
Former N.J. Kmart building to become home to indoor go-kart track
An indoor go-kart track is set to open in a shuttered Kmart building in New Jersey. Monaco Indoor Karting is readying to open at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center of Berlin. The company is leasing 62,000 square feet of the former 92,000-square-foot Kmart building. It...
