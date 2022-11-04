ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
shorelocalnews.com

Seedling From Historic ‘Salem Oak’ Grows in Ocean City

A seedling from one of the oldest and largest trees in New Jersey is now growing at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean City. Representatives of Ocean City’s Shade Tree Commission and Public Works team members helped plant the seedling and protect it with split-rail fencing. For more than 500...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Street Reconstruction in Sea Isle

City Council has awarded a $700,262 contract to Charles Marandino LLC, of Milmay, N.J., for the reconstruction of a handful of streets in Sea Isle City. Park Road for extension and cul-de-sac construction. More information on the schedule for the road work will become available after a preconstruction meeting takes...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic County Commissioner Makes Allegation About Prosecutor

It reads like a political spy novel. A county elected official has made a serious allegation about Atlantic County’s top law enforcement official. In public comments made by Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey on November 1, 2022, Coursey accuses Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds of potentially holding back the future promotion of an ACPO staff member.
thesunpapers.com

State aid allows county to replace traffic signs

People who get lost while driving, even with a GPS, realize how important traffic signs are to finding a destination. During the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, German soldiers actually changed the direction of the signs so Allied soldiers coming to the aid of Bastogne would go in the wrong direction. Getting lost on the roads in France cost lives.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Transforms Into Holiday Wonderland

Debbie Brennan and her 4-year-old grandson, Breccan, looked up in wonder at the towering, colorfully decorated Christmas tree in Excursion Park that unmistakably signals the arrival of the holiday season in Sea Isle City. “I love it,” Brennan, a Sea Isle resident, said with a smile. “I just think it’s...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Vantage Commercial Inks Five Leases at Southwood Shopping Center

Vantage Commercial recently announced that five new tenants are lined up for for the highly anticipated redevelopment of Southwood Shopping Center, located at 875 Mantua Pike in Woodbury. The brokerage sold the asset in 2021 to local investors with the intent to fill the center and breathe new life into...
WOODBURY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Wildwood, New Jersey Newest Boardwalk Hotel Plans.

The property located at 3000 Boardwalk is between Glenwood and Maple Aves and the boardwalk. Two weeks ago, someone bid 6.2 million dollars. We went to the city of Wildwood and obtained more info, and during our investigation, we found out that an application was submitted to the Wildwood NJ Planning and Zoning Board on November in the application they are asking to add two new floors, a rooftop pool, and a restaurant with a total of 75 rooms. The new hotel name will be ““The Wild Resort.”
WILDWOOD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Welcome Wildwood’s New Sandwich Shop to Pacific Ave!

Panini Cafe is scheduled to open in April of 2023. It is located at Cedar and Pacific Aves in Downtown Wildwood, NJ. It is directly across the street from Byrne Plaza. We would like to welcome them to Wildwood and wish them the best of luck in 2023. Follow us for more info!
WILDWOOD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?

It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized

Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man arrested for holding woman at gunpoint

An Atlantic City man previously convicted in a pistol-whipping was arrested after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint Wednesday using a replica handgun. Police received a call at about 12:40 p.m. from Gloucester Township police about a woman being held at gunpoint in an apartment on South Florida Avenue. It was not clear why that department got the call.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy