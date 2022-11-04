ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Move Toward Green Machine Learning

A brand new examine suggests ways for machine studying engineers to chop their carbon emissions. Led by David Patterson, researchers at Google and UC Berkeley found that AI builders can shrink a mannequin’s carbon footprint a thousand-fold by streamlining structure, upgrading {hardware}, and utilizing environment friendly knowledge facilities. The...
Citi quants’ AI model aims to hedge earnings surprises

Facebook proprietor Meta scored its largest ever one-day loss in market worth on February 2 this yr, shedding a fifth of its price after a disappointing earnings announcement. Two days later, Amazon recorded the most important one-day acquire – a 13% rise – after a optimistic announcement. Such...
TickTalk 4 Review | PCMag

The TickTalk 4 ($189.99) is an all-in-one smartwatch, cellphone, and GPS tracking device that works greatest for youngsters between the ages of 5 and 12. With it, your youngster could make calls, compose texts, and ship digital greeting playing cards to a listing of accredited contacts. Notable enhancements over its predecessor embrace a free iHeartRadio Family subscription, exercise monitoring, higher battery efficiency, and enhanced parental controls. The TickTalk 4’s design is slightly too cumbersome, nonetheless, and we wished it supplied geofencing options like many opponents. Ultimately, the Verizon GizmoWatch 2 ($99.99) and the Jiobit ($129.99) stay our Editors’ Choice winners on this class because of their cheaper upfront prices and extra superior monitoring capabilities.
How AR and VR Technologies are Driving Customer Experiences

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) join the bodily and digital worlds. With AR and VR, you possibly can soak in data in a way that’s much like the best way you’d in the true world. So, should you’re searching for a pair of glasses on-line, AR and VR applied sciences will exponentially enhance that have, making it doable so that you can not simply see the spectacle frames in 3D but additionally see how it might look on you.
$5 million Avatar XPRIZE awarded to NimbRo VR telepresence robot

The robotic accomplished all ten duties in 5 minutes and 50 seconds, incomes it the $5 million grand prize. There have been a variety of attention-grabbing developments occurring on the earth of robotics recently, together with Team NimbRo from the Autonomous Intelligent Systems group on the University of Bonn, Germany, profitable the $5 million Avatar XPRIZE the previous weekend.
