Google Took the Google Duo Icon Away Again
My spouse messaged me on Friday to ask what the app was referred to as that she makes use of on daily basis to name me as a result of she couldn’t discover it. The app she wanted to search out was Google Duo, which was killed off by Google again in August, solely to be introduced again in icon type a few weeks later as a result of individuals (like my spouse) had been nonetheless looking for it.
Google’s Wordcraft: An AI Writing Tool Powered by LaMDA | by Alberto Romero | Nov, 2022
Amidst the fast emergence of new AI writing instruments and the consolidation of outdated ones, Google has been testing its personal: Wordcraft. The firm introduced collectively a gaggle {of professional} authors to check out the instrument in a venture known as the Wordcraft Writers Workshop — and…
The Move Toward Green Machine Learning
A brand new examine suggests ways for machine studying engineers to chop their carbon emissions. Led by David Patterson, researchers at Google and UC Berkeley found that AI builders can shrink a mannequin’s carbon footprint a thousand-fold by streamlining structure, upgrading {hardware}, and utilizing environment friendly knowledge facilities. The...
How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Google Pixel 7
Google says on the Pixel 7, you will get 72 hours of use out of it, when the Extreme Battery Saver Mode is turned on. Which is moderately spectacular, however you aren’t going to wish to have it on on a regular basis. If you probably did, why trouble getting a smartphone? Since it does flip off loads of options. But in the present day, we’re going to inform what Extreme Battery Saver Mode is, and how one can allow it. It’s nonetheless a reasonably nifty function and might actually turn out to be useful.
TranslateLocally: local translations as an Extension and Desktop app
TranslateDomestically is an open supply browser extension and desktop utility that guarantees native translations. It’s supply is similar that the official Firefox Translations extension makes use of: Project Bergamot. Project Bergamot is a EU-funded challenge to create a privacy-friendly and open translation service. Browsers like Google Chrome or Microsoft...
A great year for fall colors – Tiffin Advertiser Tribune
An ideal 12 months for fall colours Tiffin Advertiser Tribune. Why Do Leaves Change Color within the Fall, Anyway? Popular Mechanics. The True Colors Of A Southern Fall Face Off This Saturday The Federalist. View Full Coverage on Google News.
Michelangelo’s sculptures recreated with 3D scanners and printers
The skill to 3D scan, protect and in the end copy a chunk of historical past is undoubtedly among the finest makes use of for the know-how. Designers at California-based firm Studio FATHOM centered on superior know-how mixed with a specialization in 3D writing and additive manufacturing; They labored with different firms round San Francisco to recreate Michelangelo’s well-known Pieta, together with 27 different works by Renaissance masters.
