Note: We received the following statement from the Town of Yorktown on October 29. “A recent article in the Yonkers Times regarding the Valley Fields par 3 golf course owned by the Town of Yorktown and licensed to a private operator, contains false statements regarding Yorktown officials made by Larry Nussbaum, whose company has been redeveloping the property. Deputy Town Supervisor Tom Diana never met with Nussbaum nor negotiated an amendment with Nussbaum to alter his company’s contract with the Town. In fact, he has never met Nussbaum. Matt Talbert, chair of the Yorktown Parks and Recreation Commission, advised Nussbaum’s employees that any amendment to the existing contract would need to be negotiated with and ultimately approved by the Yorktown Town Board. That never happened. The draft document amending the contract that Nussbaum states is in effect has never been presented to the Town Board and has no legal standing.”

YORKTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO