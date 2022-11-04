Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie HeavenOssiana TepfenhartMontclair, NJ
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York State’s Police Officer Of The Year Patrols Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley police officer who was nearly killed in the line of duty was just named the best police officer in New York. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul honored a police officer from Orange County, New York. New York Honors Middletown, New York Police...
Governor Hochul Announces First Clean Water Infrastructure Projects in NY to Receive Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $176 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects that reduce potential risks to public health and the environment, including the first projects in New York State to receive clean water infrastructure funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the Town of Liberty and City of Newburgh. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved low-cost financing and previously announced grants authorizing municipal access to the capital needed to get shovels in the ground for critical drinking water and sewer projects. The board also approved long-term financing conversions that provide debt interest relief for municipalities on completed projects.
Zeldin, Hudson Valley Republicans hold ‘Get out the Vote’ rally in Mahopac
He was joined by Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties to encourage their supporters to participate in the last days of early voting this weekend.
New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance
New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Upstate New York school districts getting over $50M to purchase electric buses
NEW YORK (WWTI) – School districts in Upstate New York are receiving over $50 million in federal funding to purchase electric school buses, according to a press release from Senator Schumer’s (D-NY) office. The Environmental Protection Agency’s new Clean School Bus Program, created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment...
New York Senior Citizen Man Sold Drugs Near Hudson Valley School
A Hudson Valley man is accused of selling drugs near a local school in a county that leads New York in overdose deaths. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 77-year-old Charles Faircloth of the Town of Poughkeepsie for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell, a class B Felony.
OP ED: Gov. Hochul Hiding Budget Report Violates State Law
The deadline for Governor Hochul to release the state’s mid-year budget report was Sunday, Oct. 30. We are still waiting for it. The mandated public report that outlines the state’s current financial health has taken a back seat to the governor’s ongoing campaign tour. The mid-year budget update isn’t merely important, it’s required by law.
The End Of Diesel Fuel In New York State?
Had enough of the high prices yet? It seems that everything these days has hit record prices and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. But for some, the rise in prices has affected their career and the wake they make a living. New York State seems to...
This Is The Worst City In New York State
US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
State police working on recruiting more troopers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thirty-six Connecticut State Police troopers were promoted today. These promotions come as the agency is working to recruit new members and fill open positions. “It’s an honor and privilege to be part of these men and women that I work with every day,” said Lt. Humberto...
Par 3 Drama Continues: Dispute Between Town and Developer Won’t Stop
Note: We received the following statement from the Town of Yorktown on October 29. “A recent article in the Yonkers Times regarding the Valley Fields par 3 golf course owned by the Town of Yorktown and licensed to a private operator, contains false statements regarding Yorktown officials made by Larry Nussbaum, whose company has been redeveloping the property. Deputy Town Supervisor Tom Diana never met with Nussbaum nor negotiated an amendment with Nussbaum to alter his company’s contract with the Town. In fact, he has never met Nussbaum. Matt Talbert, chair of the Yorktown Parks and Recreation Commission, advised Nussbaum’s employees that any amendment to the existing contract would need to be negotiated with and ultimately approved by the Yorktown Town Board. That never happened. The draft document amending the contract that Nussbaum states is in effect has never been presented to the Town Board and has no legal standing.”
Developer alleges anti-Hasidic bias in suit against Crawford for denial of zoning change
A developer has sued the Crawford Town Board for denying a zoning change he needed to build apartments, claiming the board turned against his project in 2020 after residents raised objections based on anti-Hasidic sentiment. Rockland County developer Moses Schwartz had planned to build 54 apartments and a commercial building...
MSNBC Host Confronts Kathy Hochul Over NY Crime: 'We Don't Feel Safe'
The New York governor stressed that violent crime rates have fallen in New York City and discussed measures taken to combat rising forms of theft.
Andrew Cuomo Predicts a Kathy Hochul Win Nov. 8
“Hochul wins. It’s tighter than it should have been, because of crime and inflation, but the social issues still take Hochul over the top,” said Cuomo, who placed a friendly bet with Cox on the outcome. The former Governor has not been asked to campaign for NY Dems...
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh
After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
USPS Suspends Service In Connecticut
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
13 Of The Best Breakfast Spots In Upstate New York You Need To Visit At Least Once
Although breakfast may not be your favorite meal of the day, you know the importance of amazing restaurants to check out. Here's 13 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. Brief History Of Breakfast. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the...
Zeldin rallies with Tulsi Gabbard in NY governor's race
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin on Saturday dashed across the Hudson Valley as he sought to harness the enthusiasm of his rallies into votes on Election Day. "The reality is New Yorkers are hitting their breaking point," Zeldin said at a rally in Orange County at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. "They feel that their wallet, their safety, their freedom is under attack."
