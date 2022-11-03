ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pwponderings.com

Pro Wrestling Vibe 11/6/22 Prime Time Vibes Results

Pro Wrestling Vibe 11/6/22 Prime Time Vibes results from the DC Brau Brewing Company in Washington DC. The Kings of the District (Eel O’Neal and Jordan Blade) def. Brooke Valentine and Saul Esparza. Mr. Grim def. Moses. Chocolate City Championship Match: Chris Andino (c) def. Sazzy Boatright, Gabriel Kai,...
pwponderings.com

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla 11/6/22 PWG DINK Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla 11/6/22 PWG DINK results from The Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Three Way Match: Rey Horus def. Myron Reed and Titus Alexander. Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) def. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) Masha Slamovich def. Jordynne Grace. Bandido, Aramis...
pwponderings.com

Catalyst Wrestling 11/6/22 Real Folk Blues Results

Catalyst Wrestling 11/6/22 Real Folk Blues results from Strong Rope Brewery in Brooklyn, New York. Submission Match for the Catalyst Wrestling Freestyle Championship: Ghost Shadow def. Victor Benjamin (c) to become the new Catalyst Wrestling Freestyle Champion. Homicide def. Carter Mason. Bobby Orlando & Ron Bass Jr def. Eric Martin...
