Maywood, IL

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park business celebrates anniversary by donating masks

Orland Park’s EzCloud Solutions turned 10 years old this year and its owner, Victor Kress, is giving out presents rather than receiving them. Kress donated more than $100,000 worth of TR1 Respirators/masks to members of the Orland Fire Protection District, Orland Park and Orland Hills police departments, and senior volunteers in Orland Township. Earlier in the year, he gave out close to $50,000 worth of masks to responders in Tinley Park.
ORLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Killed, 3 Others Hurt in Shooting Outside River North Nightclub

One person is dead and three others were injured after a physical altercation ended in gunfire outside of a River North nightclub on Sunday morning. According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 300 block of West Chicago at approximately 2:10 a.m. Authorities said a group of individuals were...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side

CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of which are teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

15-year-old shot in head, killed in drive-by on West Side: police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is dead after being wounded by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Little Village. Police say there were reports of shots fired around 1:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street. The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Car thieves targeting auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Cars have been stolen recently from auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side, police announced in an alert Friday. In at least four incidents this November, three men have entered vehicle repair shops and driven off with cars that were inside, police said. The car thefts happened at the...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Oak Park Unveils Plaque Honoring Early Black Church With Maywood Ties

An Oak Park woman on Oct. 29 unveils the historic plaque in Oak Park marking the place where Mt. Carmel Baptist Church once stood. | Alex Rogals/Staff Photographer. Friday, November 4, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The 1100 block of Westgate in Oak Park is among the most...
OAK PARK, IL
wjol.com

Noontime Crash In Joliet

A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
JOLIET, IL
vfpress.news

Northica Stone, Eugene Moore To Get Honorary Street Designation

Eugene “Gene” Moore and Northica Stone will have streets renamed in their honor after a village board vote on Nov. 1. | File. Wednesday, November 2, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Two noteworthy Maywood community leaders will get street designations in their honor. During a meeting...
MAYWOOD, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Lincense-plate reader leads to arrest in Palos Heights

Chalk one up for the Flock camera. Palos Heights Alderman Robert Basso told the city council on Tuesday that a license plate-reading Flock Safety Camera that was installed months ago has resulted in an arrest. “We have one camera up and running and the police have already solved a break-in...
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL

