Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park business celebrates anniversary by donating masks
Orland Park’s EzCloud Solutions turned 10 years old this year and its owner, Victor Kress, is giving out presents rather than receiving them. Kress donated more than $100,000 worth of TR1 Respirators/masks to members of the Orland Fire Protection District, Orland Park and Orland Hills police departments, and senior volunteers in Orland Township. Earlier in the year, he gave out close to $50,000 worth of masks to responders in Tinley Park.
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday. The man was on West 99th Street near Normal when someone shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital. No one is in custody.
NBC Chicago
Man Killed, 3 Others Hurt in Shooting Outside River North Nightclub
One person is dead and three others were injured after a physical altercation ended in gunfire outside of a River North nightclub on Sunday morning. According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 300 block of West Chicago at approximately 2:10 a.m. Authorities said a group of individuals were...
5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business
Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. A group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Burglars smashed windows at three properties in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood in just 14 minutes
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that burglars smashed windows on three properties in the West Ridge neighborhood in just 14 minutes. The crime spree happened early Thursday morning, starting at 3:27 a.m. The robbers smashed front windows on three locations on North Western near Devon in the next 14 minutes.
3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side
CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of which are teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting […]
fox32chicago.com
Three people - including 15-year-old boy - shot in drive-by Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said three people were shot in a drive-by Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Sunday, including a 15-year-old boy. The victims were on South Wolcott near 76th around 2 p.m. when someone in a car started shooting. The 15-year-old was shot in both legs and hospitalized in...
WGNtv.com
Sunday Brunch: Co-owner of Arlington Heights restaurant making chicken pot pie
The co-owner of Arlington Heights based restaurant, ‘HOME Kitchen and Lounge’ is in the studio to make his special recipe of Chicken pot pie. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old shot in head, killed in drive-by on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is dead after being wounded by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Little Village. Police say there were reports of shots fired around 1:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street. The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to...
fox32chicago.com
Car thieves targeting auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Cars have been stolen recently from auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side, police announced in an alert Friday. In at least four incidents this November, three men have entered vehicle repair shops and driven off with cars that were inside, police said. The car thefts happened at the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cops hospitalized after collision with alleged drunk driver on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two Chicago cops are in the hospital after their squad car hit an SUV near Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the officers were traveling eastbound on South Archer Avenue near Western Boulevard when they hit a black SUV which turned into the officers' lane. The driver of...
vfpress.news
Oak Park Unveils Plaque Honoring Early Black Church With Maywood Ties
An Oak Park woman on Oct. 29 unveils the historic plaque in Oak Park marking the place where Mt. Carmel Baptist Church once stood. | Alex Rogals/Staff Photographer. Friday, November 4, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The 1100 block of Westgate in Oak Park is among the most...
wjol.com
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
cwbchicago.com
Catalytic converter thief slammed a stolen Lexus head-on into Chicago police squad car, prosecutors say
A man on bail and on probation for separate stolen motor vehicle cases rammed yet another stolen vehicle head-on into a Chicago police squad car as he tried to get away from cops who saw him trying to steal a catalytic converter in Jefferson Park, prosecutors said Saturday. Police officers...
vfpress.news
Northica Stone, Eugene Moore To Get Honorary Street Designation
Eugene “Gene” Moore and Northica Stone will have streets renamed in their honor after a village board vote on Nov. 1. | File. Wednesday, November 2, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Two noteworthy Maywood community leaders will get street designations in their honor. During a meeting...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Lincense-plate reader leads to arrest in Palos Heights
Chalk one up for the Flock camera. Palos Heights Alderman Robert Basso told the city council on Tuesday that a license plate-reading Flock Safety Camera that was installed months ago has resulted in an arrest. “We have one camera up and running and the police have already solved a break-in...
Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say
Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.
Sources: Off-duty Merrionette Park police officer shot after traffic crash on South Side
CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer was shot after a traffic crash on the city’s South Side Saturday evening, per police and fire. According to the Chicago Fire Department, there was a traffic accident near the 4th District police station involving an off-duty suburban police officer when a person driving the other vehicle pulled out […]
Comments / 1