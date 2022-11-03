Read full article on original website
Blue Marsh Lake presents national Corps award to Berks Area Mountain Biking Association
On October 27, 2022 the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District presented the Corps Excellence in Partnerships Award to Berks Area Mountain Biking Association (BAMBA) for their exemplary partnership work benefitting Blue Marsh Lake. This award was first given in 2001 with the support of the Corps of...
Indigenous films coming to Reading and Kutztown
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Widoktadwen Center for Native Knowledge, in partnership with Kutztown University, invites the public to attend screenings of Indigenous films in Reading and Kutztown during the week of November 7-11. The majority of films are free to attend. The inaugural Indigenous Film Festival...
Guzman secures $50K in state grant to improve the services of Helping Harvest in Berks
State Rep. Manuel Guzman D-Berks recently announced that a project that impacts his legislative district will receive a $50,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to help improve the services of Helping Harvest in the county. The grant of $50,000 will allow Helping Harvest to purchase...
Justice Department to monitor polls in Berks County for compliance with federal voting rights laws
The Justice Department announced Monday that it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field...
Mayor Eddie Morán, Police Chief, RSD officials address recent rash of violence
Mayor Eddie Morán, Reading Police Chief and Reading School District officials held a press conference Monday afternoon at City Hall to address the recent rash of violence.
2 injured following shooting in Southeast Reading Saturday morning
The Reading Police Department Police is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of South 16th Street Saturday morning. Police say a 38-year-old male victim was transported from the scene to the hospital and is in critical condition. A second victim was found in the 1300 block of...
Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute secures first patent
Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship secured its first patent with Spark Business Incubator clients Curtis Jaques and Gerard Setteducato of Triiilax, a premier lacrosse training company dedicated to breaking socioeconomic barriers and making lacrosse an accessible game for all. “Small, private universities like Alvernia...
Kutztown University, Kutztown Community Partnership dedicate Keith Haring Fitness Court
Kutztown University and the Kutztown Community Partnership dedicated the Keith Haring Fitness Court with a ribbon cutting Friday, Oct. 21, at the fitness court location on the corner of Baldy Street and Normal Avenue, on the KU campus. “We are proud that Kutztown University and the Borough of Kutztown is...
Reading Public Library to present best selling author Dion Leonard
The Reading Public Library will present a program featuring best-selling author Dion Leonard sharing the tale of “Finding Gobi, the True Story of One Little Dog’s Big Journey.” The story sharing and book signing will be held on Saturday, November 12 at 12 pm in the Children’s area of Main Library, 100 S. Fifth St., Reading.
City’s annual holiday parade set for November 19 in downtown Reading
Reading Mayor Eddie Morán says planning is well underway for the City’s Annual Holiday Parade in downtown Reading. The parade, which kicks off the holiday season for many, will be held on Saturday, November 19, at 10am. The parade will travel along Penn St from 11th Street down to 2nd Street.
8 charged in Berks County Jail drug smuggling investigation
The Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have charged eight people in a scheme to smuggle drugs into Berks County Jail following multi-month investigation. In mid-April of 2022, the Berks County Jail officials became aware of a scheme involving several inmates actively smuggling drugs into...
Trauma survivors, first responders invited to plant garden on Reading Hospital campus
Reading Hospital Trauma Center, in collaboration with the Trauma Survivors Network, invited trauma survivors and their families, healthcare professionals, and first responders to plant a flower garden on the hospital campus Thursday afternoon. Each participant received a flower bulb to plant in a garden space located outside the Emergency Department...
Reading Police seek help identifying armed bank robbery suspect
The Reading Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed bank robbery that took place Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10am at the Riverfront Credit Union located at 733 Lancaster Avenue. Investigators say a male subject entered the bank, approached a teller...
3 men charged in connection to double homicide in Reading
Criminal Homicide charges have been filed against three men in connection to a shooting which resulted in the deaths of Taurice Green and Marques Sudler on March 10, 2022 at approximately 11:45pm, in the 600 Blk of Miltimore Street in Reading. The investigation into the incident was led by Reading...
3 injured following 2 shootings, Reading Police investigating
The Reading Police Department is investigating two shootings Sunday night, October 30, 2022, that has left 3 people hospitalized. The first took place around 8:31pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Penn Street for multiple shooting victims. On arrival officers located a 28-year-old male victim, with...
United Way of Berks County receives special gift from Carpenter Technology Group
United Way of Berks County announced it was a recipient of a special gift from Carpenter Technology’s Hot Strip Mill (HSM) Commissioning Team at its Reading, PA facility through the company’s annual Impact Awards. The Impact Awards honor teams from across the Company who have accomplished notable achievements...
General Spaatz Museum opening new exhibit highlight the Korean War
This Veteran’s Day, November 11, The General Carl Spaatz National USAAF Museum will highlight the Korean War, and the lasting imprint the outcome left on the current world order with the opening of the new exhibition: Korea, The Realization of Victory in “The Forgotten War”. From November 5th...
IntegraCare, Weathervane Capital Partners joint venture to build two senior living communities in Berks County
Two new senior living communities, The Residence at Village Greens and The Residence at Boyertown, are coming to Berks County through a joint venture of IntegraCare and Weathervane Capital Partners. The two senior living communities will combine to create approximately 200 jobs and the two sites will make a total...
Victims of domestic violence remembered in Safe Berks Silent Witness March
Safe Berks honored and remembered victims of domestic violence homicide in Berks County on Monday morning with its 21st Annual Silent Witness March & Dedication. Silently marching from Safe Berks to Reading Area Community College’s Schmidt Training & Technology Center, the event is held each October as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading project receives top honor
A Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading service project developed to support youth mental health was named the 2022 Project of the Year across the international Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) network. YVC has more than 30 affiliates throughout the U.S. and Canada, with over 4,000 projects taking place each year, and...
