ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyomissing, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Berks Weekly

Indigenous films coming to Reading and Kutztown

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Widoktadwen Center for Native Knowledge, in partnership with Kutztown University, invites the public to attend screenings of Indigenous films in Reading and Kutztown during the week of November 7-11. The majority of films are free to attend. The inaugural Indigenous Film Festival...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute secures first patent

Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship secured its first patent with Spark Business Incubator clients Curtis Jaques and Gerard Setteducato of Triiilax, a premier lacrosse training company dedicated to breaking socioeconomic barriers and making lacrosse an accessible game for all. “Small, private universities like Alvernia...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Reading Public Library to present best selling author Dion Leonard

The Reading Public Library will present a program featuring best-selling author Dion Leonard sharing the tale of “Finding Gobi, the True Story of One Little Dog’s Big Journey.” The story sharing and book signing will be held on Saturday, November 12 at 12 pm in the Children’s area of Main Library, 100 S. Fifth St., Reading.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

8 charged in Berks County Jail drug smuggling investigation

The Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have charged eight people in a scheme to smuggle drugs into Berks County Jail following multi-month investigation. In mid-April of 2022, the Berks County Jail officials became aware of a scheme involving several inmates actively smuggling drugs into...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

3 men charged in connection to double homicide in Reading

Criminal Homicide charges have been filed against three men in connection to a shooting which resulted in the deaths of Taurice Green and Marques Sudler on March 10, 2022 at approximately 11:45pm, in the 600 Blk of Miltimore Street in Reading. The investigation into the incident was led by Reading...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

3 injured following 2 shootings, Reading Police investigating

The Reading Police Department is investigating two shootings Sunday night, October 30, 2022, that has left 3 people hospitalized. The first took place around 8:31pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Penn Street for multiple shooting victims. On arrival officers located a 28-year-old male victim, with...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Victims of domestic violence remembered in Safe Berks Silent Witness March

Safe Berks honored and remembered victims of domestic violence homicide in Berks County on Monday morning with its 21st Annual Silent Witness March & Dedication. Silently marching from Safe Berks to Reading Area Community College’s Schmidt Training & Technology Center, the event is held each October as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Berks Weekly

Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading project receives top honor

A Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading service project developed to support youth mental health was named the 2022 Project of the Year across the international Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) network. YVC has more than 30 affiliates throughout the U.S. and Canada, with over 4,000 projects taking place each year, and...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy