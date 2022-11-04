Undefeated Braves eyeing first regionals trip in 20 years

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – We’ve seen Tecumseh dominate all season long. It’s no doubt… this team is good. At 10-0, they’re entering the sectional championship game after taking down South Spencer and North Daviess in the postseason.

The Braves have not made it to regionals since 2003, before anyone on the squad was even born. So they say getting this next victory is huge.

“It would make their mark on Tecumseh athletic history,” said head coach Bret Szabo. “It just doesn’t happen very often with Tecumseh football. They’ll be enshrined in the history books of being a team that won a sectional championship.”

“We have a phenomenal game plan,” said running back Chase Jones. “Coach has great things we’ve put in this week. We’ve prepared phenomenally for this week like we have the other weeks and hopefully we can just continue doing what we’re doing.”

“Everybody’s out there for the guy next to them,” said quarterback Drew DuPont. “Nobody’s playing to get their own stats. Everybody blocks for Chase up front. We score points and win games. Nobody’s out there for themselves.”

Tecumseh plays Providence on the road on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).