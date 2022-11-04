Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Johnson, Chaudoin Named To CCPS School Board
During Thursday’s meeting, officials with Christian County Public Schools announced Ty’Jairria Johnson and Carly Chaudoin as the two student-elected representatives chosen for service on the CCPS Board of Education. The duo were elected by peers at their respective high schools, with Johnson and Chaudoin now in line to...
dicksonpost.com
Dickson school superintendent cited in comptroller's report
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has released an investigative report which claims that Dickson County's school superintendent used district resources for personal benefit. Director of Schools Dr. Danny Weeks is cited in the report for having a school transportation employee repair a tire on Weeks' personal vehicle in December 2021.
Sitting circuit judge in W. Kentucky ordered removed from office by Judicial Conduct Commission
A sitting circuit judge in Western Kentucky has been ordered removed from office by the Judicial Conduct Commission. Judge James T. Jameson had been in office since 2016, as a judge of the 42nd Circuit, which includes Marshall and Calloway counties. In their 40-page order, the Commission said it started...
clarksvillenow.com
City Council sends proposed apartments at Rossview and Basham back to RPC, changes in works
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After a public hearing and further discussion on the proposed Highlands Apartments development, the City Council voted Thursday night to send the project back to the Regional Planning Commission (RPC). The land up for rezoning is about 27.47 acres and sits at Rossview and...
clarksvillenow.com
David Allen leads fundraising among mayor candidates as Election Day closes in
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville mayor candidate David Allen is outpacing incumbent Mayor Joe Pitts when it comes to fundraising for the Nov. 8 Tennessee State General and City of Clarksville Election. According to campaign donations inspected by Clarksville Now, Allen raised a total of $19,822 between Oct....
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Lyon County vs Calloway County
The Lyon County Lyons took on Calloway County in their second game Saturday at the Calloway County Jamboree at Murray State University. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics of the Lyons in action. Check em out. Lyon County vs Calloway County.
whvoradio.com
Nine Write-in Candidates On Trigg County General Election Ballot
Voters in Trigg County will be able to vote for write-in candidates in five different races on the General Election ballot. Although the focus in Trigg County has been on the county Sheriff’s race and the 56th District Judge’s runoff, County Clerk Carmen Finley says there are actually several write-in candidates on the ballot.
wkdzradio.com
Ballot Error Causes Delay In Caldwell County Early Voting
Printing smudges on some Caldwell County ballots resulted in more than 80 voters having to fill out a second ballot on the first day of early voting. Caldwell County Clerk Toni Watson says more than 500 voters cast ballots in the basement of the Caldwell County Courthouse during the first day of early voting Thursday, November 3, with some ballot issues causing a delay for some of the voters.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville-Christian County To Salute Veterans Saturday
Hopkinsville and Christian County will pause to celebrate veterans Saturday morning during the annual Veterans Honor Parade, with an alternate plan in place in the event of rain at parade time. VFW Post 1913 Commander John Brame has helped plan the parade in partnership with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation for many years.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
mainstreetclarksville.com
$1.4M expansion planned for Ferrari Stampi USA in Clarksville
A Montgomery County manufacturing company is planning a major expansion to its headquarters on Dunbar Cave Road. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Ferrari Stampi USA Inc. officials have announced the company will invest $1.4 million to expand manufacturing operations at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville.
wnky.com
KSP recruiting locally for dispatch positions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police is hiring for dispatchers in local and nearby counties. Currently, KSP says there is a total of 46 full-time dispatch positions at 13 posts, including Post 3. KSP Post 3 serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren counties.
Boil water advisory issued for Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County Water District #3 has issued a boil water advisory due to a line repair on Thursday. According to officials, the advisory impacts the following areas: South Carrollton from Highway 431 to Highway 81 and all side roads 71 Highway 81 to 759 Highway 81 and all side roads […]
wkdzradio.com
Fern Clark, 98, of Christian County
Funeral services for 98-year old Fern Cline Clark of Christian County will be Tuesday, November 8, at 1:00 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hamby Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Survivors include her son, Kendal Clark and...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville native wins Sallie Mae scholarship
Courtney Exantus of Clarksville is one of 25 nationwide recipients of a $10,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors from Sallie Mae in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Exantus is a freshman at Middle Tennessee State University majoring in speech language pathology. In the future, she hopes...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Parks & Recreation plans 2-day Handmade Holidays event
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host its annual, two-day, Handmade Holidays event this month. Over 60 vendors will be in attendance, offering a wide variety of handcrafted merchandise from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
wkdzradio.com
Ruth Ryan, 91, of Princeton
Funeral services for 91-year old Ruth Ryan, of Princeton, will be held at 11:00 Monday morning, November 7, at 11:00 at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial will follow in Blue Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6. Ruth is survived by...
Main Street Tavern Restaurant closing at end of year
The Main Street Tavern Restaurant, known for its brick-oven pizzas, specialty cheesecakes and weekly trivia nights, will be closing at the end of the year, owners Paul and Adam Barnes announced in a Facebook post. The restaurant at Eighth and Main streets will close after its New Year’s Eve party,...
Power restored in Clarksville
Thousands of Clarksville homes were without power Saturday morning after experiencing an outage.
clarksvillenow.com
Police search for suspect after aggravated robbery at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Blvd. in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police are currently searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery at Cash Express, 1219 Ft. Campbell Blvd., in Clarksville. According to a news release, the robbery happened at 12:42 p.m. Friday. The clerk stated that a black male wearing black jogging pants...
Comments / 0