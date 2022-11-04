Printing smudges on some Caldwell County ballots resulted in more than 80 voters having to fill out a second ballot on the first day of early voting. Caldwell County Clerk Toni Watson says more than 500 voters cast ballots in the basement of the Caldwell County Courthouse during the first day of early voting Thursday, November 3, with some ballot issues causing a delay for some of the voters.

