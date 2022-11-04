Read full article on original website
WCJB
Lake City and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will announce the business excellence awards
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce announces the business excellence awards. The event is presented by Meskel and Associates Engineering. This year’s awards will take place at the historic and beautiful Blanche Hotel. The event will start at 5:30 and run...
alachuachronicle.com
Single-member District supporters allege that NAACP is committing violations of election law and Cornell’s PAC is instigating vandalism and theft
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Amplify Alachua, the group behind the campaign for the Single-Member Districts Charter Amendment, has accused the NAACP of election violations for their role in disseminating signs that oppose the charter amendment, and a citizen has filed a complaint against Alachua County’s Future, a Political Action Committee (PAC) chaired by County Commission Candidate Ken Cornell, for encouraging their supporters to vandalize and remove signs in favor of the charter amendment.
WCJB
Alachua Police department accepts applications for explorer program
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua police officers are looking for kids who are interested in a career in law enforcement. The department is accepting applications for its explorer program. It’s aimed at middle and high school students. Officers say it teaches them the kinds of skills they need in...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County finalizes $700,000 land purchase
Alachua County settled on the purchase of 75.77 acres on Friday for $749,030 from the Carr and McNab families, representing the first phase of a planned conservation corridor. Purchased with Wild Space Public Place funds, the land is located southwest of Micanopy, and an Alachua County press release said it’s a critical spot to connect Barr Hammock Preserve with Price’s Scrub State Park in Marion County.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville security company urges residents to make safety a priority as midterm elections approach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local security company is urging residents to take their safety seriously, especially on the brink of Tuesday’s midterm election. Hyperion Services is a private firm run by veterans who work to keep communities safe both domestically and internationally. The company also focuses on high-risk security, rescue hostage operations and even what happens on social media.
mycbs4.com
Lake City residents share concerns about violence in their community
Lake City, Florida — The Lake City community is still shaken after two shootings took place this week. "Well it's really disturbing because we know it doesn't have to be that way," Mary McKellum said she and her husband Lester have been living in Lake City for more than 40 years. "I feel safe here, even with this going on because this goes on all the time all over the city," Lester said.
Two late-night traffic fatalities mark 145 traffic related deaths in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first of these two incidents took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was riding a sport-bike-style motorcycle southbound on Lane Avenue South. For an unknown reason, the victim left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a rock wall.
WCJB
Dixie County Sheriff’s Office expands search for missing Demiah Appling
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Weeks after a Dixie County teenager disappeared, the sheriff’s office is expanding the search area. Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they have broadened the area of the search for Demiah Appling, 14, to include the area north of Highway 19, west of State Road 349, and south of Spillers Highway.
Clay County school board bids farewell to 2 board members, accepts grant for Clay County Education Foundation
School board members Tina Bullock and Janice Kerekes given farewells from Superintendent Broskie, board colleagues.Clay County District Schools. The Clay County school board was granted $15,000 toward the Clay County Education Foundation before saying their farewells to school board members Janice Kerekes and Tina Bullock during Thursday night’s school board meeting.
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Prenatal workshop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Health and Fitness is hosting a prenatal workshop later this November. Learn what you can expect from this yoga session.
mycbs4.com
Runaway teens from Oklahoma recovered in Gainesville with help from Lake City Police
Gainesville — Lake City Police say they helped reconnect two runaway teens from Oklahoma with their families, after locating them in North Central Florida. Police say the 13 and 15-year-olds stole their grandmother's car on October 28th, and started a road trip. The teens were formally documented as missing, in Oklahoma, on the 30th.
WCJB
Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning. State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the...
WCJB
No injuries in Clay County school bus crash
ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WCJB) - No injuries were reported after a crash involving a school bus happened in Clay County. FHP troopers say a 19-year-old driver was traveling north on Debarry Avenue when they attempted to turn left onto Pecan Court. A school bus was already turning right at the...
CCSO looking for fugitive from the Jacksonville area
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen this man?. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for Donald Devon Watkins. Watkins is wanted for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. He...
Curbside recycling to return in parts of Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Clay County Board of Commissioners says curbside recycling will return on December 5 for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights. Residents can start requesting bins through the Clay Connected app, Clay Connected website, and the Garbage and Recycling...
WCJB
Time running out for early voting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to avoid standing in a long line on election day, time is running out to get out in early voting. Tomorrow is the last day of early voting for Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Marion and Union counties. Alachua, Bradford and Levy counties are continuing...
City Council approves new district map for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council has approved a new district map after the previous map was struck down by a federal judge over claims that it was drawn along racial lines. It was a process that took weeks of planning and days of deliberation. City Council met for...
Independent Florida Alligator
Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital
Four people were transported to the hospital Saturday night after being shot outside of a convenience store. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. Saturday about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave, across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four victims were...
WCJB
Alachua County Jail director resigns, interim director appointed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county jail is under new leadership after the jail director resigned. Major Robert Stafford handed in his resignation as jail director effective Nov. 14. Captain Dorian Keith will take over as the interim director. Stafford cited personal...
WCJB
Law enforcement surrounds Union County Housing Authority building
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s investigators briefly closed a road near the housing authority after law enforcement agents surrounded the building. Deputies say it followed an incident involving shots fired in Live Oak. The suspect was arrested at the Sunrise store on West Main Street. Deputies...
