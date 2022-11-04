Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Number of transitional beds for Delaware youth leaving foster care more than doubled during pandemic
The only designated transitional housing provider for Delaware youth leaving foster care has more than doubled its available bed space, but demand remains high. The Elizabeth Murphey School in Dover recently added an eleventh bed — a small number when compared to the more than 500 Delaware children in foster care, but a substantial increase from the four beds available before the pandemic. School Director Michael Kopp says a surge in demand for transitional housing during the pandemic was in part an unintended consequence of the eviction moratorium.
delawarepublic.org
City comes together to build a new playground for Wilmington non-profit
Neighborhood House is a non-profit working to provide wrap-around services to the Wilmington community, and some of those services include preschool education and afterschool care. With the help of a myriad of organizations, including Discover Bank and the Delaware Community Foundation, a new playground meant to accompany programs serving the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas prices now above the national average
Delaware’s gas prices have moved above the national average as inventories remain tight on the East Coast. As of Sunday, the price for regular was $3.86, up a dime during the past week and six cents above the national average. East Coast states have seen a run-up in gas prices in recent week, with the West Coast seeing declines.
Cape Gazette
Home in the community of Highland West in Wilmington
Welcome to 112 Balmore Lane in the very desirable community of Highland West. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is what you have been waiting for! Steps away from the New Castle County Highland West Park integrated into the community for outdoor activities. Newer HVAC system, water heater and a roof that is under 5 years old. 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Kitchen, dining groom, laundry and family room located on first floor. Also a great den on the first floor that could be used as a home office. Large backyard with concrete patio and one car garage. Home has been well maintained and cared for over the years. Location is close to everything Northern DE has to offer, including excellent access to bordering states.
WBOC
Confederate Flag Deters Delaware Democrats from Return Day Tradition
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The midterm election signifies a historic holiday in Delaware. Return Day has taken place in Georgetown for 200 years, but this year the Democratic Party of Delaware has called on it's candidates to refrain from riding the carriages in the event parade. The Return Day tradition is...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 6, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Polarization challenges Return Day traditions State treasurer race boils down to experience, values Here’s what the Learning Collab will do to get started No cap on next year’s surf fishing tags Culture Some question need for one-way traffic in Rockford Park ‘Voice From Assisi’ ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Fabulous Fall Festivals in November
Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Elementary physical education teacher earns top state honors
SHAPE Delaware recently hosted its annual state conference and convention for physical education and health teachers as well as athletic coaches. Rehoboth Elementary School’s physical education teacher, Richard Lantz, was named the SHAPE Delaware Teacher of the Year. “I was very excited to have been nominated for this award...
delawarepublic.org
Salvation Army to dedicate new campus in Wilmington
The new Salvation Army campus on Wilmington’s Riverfront will be dedicated Saturday. The new campus is on South Walnut Street - not far from its old home on South Market and right up the street from the Chase Fieldhouse. “It’s a beautiful location, across from the (Christina) River where...
delawarepublic.org
A dispute over burying the hatchet: Return Day caught up in growing polarization
Delaware Public Media is part of the recently launched Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. This week with Election Day looming Tuesday– the collaborative offers its first piece diving into polarization in the First State. And its start in a...
Delaware County Memorial Hospital operations to be suspended
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is suspending operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital on Monday, a spokesperson for the county said Friday night. According to Delaware County, the decision to close the hospital is a direct result of the Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health's parent company, to adequately staff Delaware County Memorial Hospital. In October, a judge granted a temporary injunction halting the transformation of Delaware County Memorial Hospital into a behavior center. ChristianaCare Health System was set to buy Crozer Health, which runs four hospitals in Delaware County, but both sides weren't able to agree...
rockvillenights.com
Dan Cox endorsed by National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition in Maryland governor race
the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, picked up a last-minute endorsement from a key veterans group ahead of Tuesday's election. The National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition endorsed the state delegate from Frederick County on Saturday. "[Dan's] experience, knowledge, and patriotism are especially needed among America's governors at this particular time in our history when our beloved country is at risk," NVGWVC Chairman John J. Molloy said in a statement. "Accordingly, the Board of the National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition was polled, and has approved the endorsement of [his] candidacy."
delawarepublic.org
ACLU of Delaware launches First Amendment guide for LGBTQ students
The ACLU of Delaware has launched a First Amendment rights handbook for LGBTQ students – to help students and staff navigate free speech and assembly challenges. The handbook contains guidance about how free speech and assembly rights apply to LGBTQ students’ expression in schools. ACLU of Delaware Director Mike Brickner says they created it after hearing from Delaware students stymied by policies and decisions by school administrators over issues such as forming an LGBTQ student organization on campus.
ncsha.org
Featured HAF Program: Delaware Mortgage Relief Program
Are you a Delawarean at risk of displacement due to unpaid housing-related obligations such as mortgage payments and property charges?. The Delaware Mortgage Relief Program may be able to help. Delaware Homeowners may be eligible for assistance through the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program if they meet the following:. The homeowner,...
Feds: Delaware Man Charged For NJ Jewelry Store Robberies Totaling Nearly $200,000
Federal authorities say a man from Delaware has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of jewelry store thefts across New Jersey. 24-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover, DE, is facing five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. From October 2020 through...
‘So convenient’: Delaware’s first crack at early in-person voting is attracting 5,000 people a day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Busy running errands Monday in the suburbs north of Wilmington, Millie Manelski and Alberta Whitney decided to take a detour to the Claymont Community Center. Their mission: cast their votes, a full week before Election Day. Emerging from...
delawaretoday.com
Delaware’s Top Lawyers in 2022 Provide Expert Legal Services
Who are the top lawyers in Delaware? We polled their peers for the best in the field. Will the honorees please rise?
WBOC
Downtown Dover Program to Help Retain Business
DOVER, Del.- Revitalization plans for Downtown Dover have been in the works for months. Yet, some local businesses are still struggling to attract customers and make a profit. The Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) has a plan to help. The DDP launched their Retention / Expansion Assistance Program or "REAP" to...
Ocean City Today
Wes Moore provides glimpse into his ideas for Eastern Shore
This interview originally ran in the Aug. 27, 2021 issue of Ocean City Today. In lieu of a fresh interview with Wes Moore, which we were unable to obtain, we are re-running this interview with further editing. While in town for the 2021 Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention at...
WMDT.com
RSV cases skyrocket in Delaware, hundreds of new cases confirmed in course of a week
DOVER, Del. – Cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) continue to climb in Delaware, skyrocketing in the past week with hundreds of new cases confirmed in children across the First State. State health officials report that, in just a week, cases rose dramatically in Delaware. And while hospitals...
