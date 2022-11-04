ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefland, FL

Ocala CEP highlights the Champion location in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Champion is one of the largest providers of clinical seating here in the United States. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us how the clinical seating company is providing comfort and convenience for medical patients in this weeks Weekly Buzz.
OCALA, FL
Alachua Police department accepts applications for explorer program

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua police officers are looking for kids who are interested in a career in law enforcement. The department is accepting applications for its explorer program. It’s aimed at middle and high school students. Officers say it teaches them the kinds of skills they need in...
ALACHUA, FL
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church groundbreaking ceremony

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church leaders invited city officials and residents to the groundbreaking ceremony at its soon-to-be location for their new church at 540 SW 24th Ave. Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-American churches in Ocala. Reverend Dr. Jerry Alexander says a new place...
OCALA, FL
Plane crashed into Lake Weir

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a plane to crash into a Marion County lake this morning. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a single-engine plane crashed into Lake Weir around 8 AM. The 2 people on board did survive and were not hurt.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Food and Wine Festival begins at the World Equestrian Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Food and Wine Festival kicked off tonight at the World Equestrian Center with a welcome party. Throughout the weekend guests can sample food and drinks from Ocala’s top restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. People will get a chance to meet and greet celebrity...
OCALA, FL
Crash in Dixie County left a Broward County man dead

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after he crashed his car in Dixie County Saturday afternoon. A 76-year-old man from Broward County was driving in Old Town on US Highway 19 just south of SR 349. The Florida Highway Patrol report says he drove off the road...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
Dixie County Sheriff’s Office expands search for missing Demiah Appling

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Weeks after a Dixie County teenager disappeared, the sheriff’s office is expanding the search area. Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they have broadened the area of the search for Demiah Appling, 14, to include the area north of Highway 19, west of State Road 349, and south of Spillers Highway.
Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning. State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Midterm Election Day is Tuesday across North Central Florida. We’re following local city, county and school board races as well as following the Gubernatorial and Senate races all day. On the same Tuesday morning, Alachua County commissioners are considering approving additional funds for the sheriff’s...
MARION COUNTY, FL
