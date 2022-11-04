Read full article on original website
Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will hold the YMCA Veterans March
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual YMCA Veterans March is in Marion County on Monday. The event will be held at the Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park and that is located at 2601 E Fort King St in Ocala. The march will start at 5 p.m.
Ocala CEP highlights the Champion location in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Champion is one of the largest providers of clinical seating here in the United States. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us how the clinical seating company is providing comfort and convenience for medical patients in this weeks Weekly Buzz.
Fort King National Historic Landmark will close for maintenance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fort King National Historic Landmark is closed maintenance until noon on Monday. All park grounds, including the fort, close at 8 a.m. The park is expected to reopen later on Monday. Park hours are from sunrise to sunset daily.
Alachua Police department accepts applications for explorer program
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua police officers are looking for kids who are interested in a career in law enforcement. The department is accepting applications for its explorer program. It’s aimed at middle and high school students. Officers say it teaches them the kinds of skills they need in...
American Legion Auxiliary hosted its 10th annual “Blessing bucket giveaway”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the holiday season approaching, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 wanted to bless some North Central Florida veterans. The veterans who attended received a hot meal, clothes, shoes, haircuts, and a blessing bucket filled with necessities. Ronna Jackson, who helped organize the event, said her...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Prenatal workshop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Health and Fitness is hosting a prenatal workshop later this November. Learn what you can expect from this yoga session.
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church groundbreaking ceremony
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church leaders invited city officials and residents to the groundbreaking ceremony at its soon-to-be location for their new church at 540 SW 24th Ave. Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-American churches in Ocala. Reverend Dr. Jerry Alexander says a new place...
Lake City and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will announce the business excellence awards
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce announces the business excellence awards. The event is presented by Meskel and Associates Engineering. This year’s awards will take place at the historic and beautiful Blanche Hotel. The event will start at 5:30 and run...
Benefit dinner raises money for Alachua County firefighter battling Aplastic Anemia
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Brandon Boothby has been a firefighter/paramedic with Alachua County Fire Rescue for six years. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with severe Aplastic Anemia. It’s a condition causing the bone marrow to not make enough blood cells. “He’s putting up a heck of a...
Plane crashed into Lake Weir
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a plane to crash into a Marion County lake this morning. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a single-engine plane crashed into Lake Weir around 8 AM. The 2 people on board did survive and were not hurt.
Ocala Food and Wine Festival begins at the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Food and Wine Festival kicked off tonight at the World Equestrian Center with a welcome party. Throughout the weekend guests can sample food and drinks from Ocala’s top restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. People will get a chance to meet and greet celebrity...
Crash in Dixie County left a Broward County man dead
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after he crashed his car in Dixie County Saturday afternoon. A 76-year-old man from Broward County was driving in Old Town on US Highway 19 just south of SR 349. The Florida Highway Patrol report says he drove off the road...
Dixie County Sheriff’s Office expands search for missing Demiah Appling
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Weeks after a Dixie County teenager disappeared, the sheriff’s office is expanding the search area. Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they have broadened the area of the search for Demiah Appling, 14, to include the area north of Highway 19, west of State Road 349, and south of Spillers Highway.
Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
Marion County Public Schools student arrested for threatening video posted on Snapchat
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies are responding to two separate threats made against schools in the county. One student was arrested for a video he posted on social media. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Belleview High School student for making a threatening video on Snapchat.
Gainesville author, Romona Jackson, writes story to grieve mother’s death
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Romona Jackson, is a financial and wellness coach turned author. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio spoke with the writer of “Crazy Faith, Unexplainable Peace... The Lessons My Mother Taught Me”.
Levy County Sheriff’s office recommends Verizon users to text 911 rather than call
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re on Verizon and live in Levy County Sheriff’s deputies are asking residents to text 911 instead of calling. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that Verizon customers can’t call 911 from their cell phones, but texts can still come through.
Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning. State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the...
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Midterm Election Day is Tuesday across North Central Florida. We’re following local city, county and school board races as well as following the Gubernatorial and Senate races all day. On the same Tuesday morning, Alachua County commissioners are considering approving additional funds for the sheriff’s...
Deadly crash on US Highway 19 in Dixie County
