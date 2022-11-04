ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Benton, MN

Champion Elkton-Lake Benton leads All-DVC football team

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wX1rK_0iyCLFUL00

Elkton-Lake Benton quarterback Ryan Krog and coach Ethan Pearson received top football honors in the Dakota Valley Conference this fall.

The Elks won the league with a 5-0 with Krog earning most valuable player honors and Pearson Coach of the Year honors. Krog, a senior, earned All-DVC honors along with junior Carson Griffith and sophomores Tanner Stein and Riddick Westley.

Other All-DVC players include seniors Carson Kirwan, Booker Schooley and Jeremiah Wiersma and junior Quincy Thu of Castlewood; seniors Damon Wilkinson, Noah Harrison and Dylan Zell and junior Kadyn Fast of De Smet; seniors Colin Bauman and Treven Grimsrud and junior Jake Jorenby of Deubrook Area; seniors Gabriel Lindeman and CJ Smith and junior Nic Gaspar of Dell Rapids St. Mary; seniors Joseph McAninch and Jon Nefzger of Estelline-Hendricks; seniors Jake Larsen and Jonah Denis of Iroquois-Lake Preston; senior Riley Schneider of Oldham-Ramona-Rutland; senior Ben Zwart of Colman-Egan and junior Caden Murphy of Arlington.

Honorable Mention: Seniors Braxton Saathoff of Estelline-Hendricks, Logan Voelker of Colman-Egan and Evan Fonseca of Arlington; juniors Quintin Poindexter of Elkton-Lake Benton, Lane Tvedt of Castlewood, Trace Van Regenmorter of De Smet, Gavin Landmark and Dylan Rios of Deubrook Area, Wyatt Geraets of Dell Rapids St. Mary, Mattix Hausman of Estelline-Hendricks, Haydon Shurson of Iroquois-Lake Preston and Logan Trystad of ORR; and sophomore Blake DeVries of Elkton-Lake Benton.

Comments / 0

Related
Lakefield Standard

Huskies headed to state tournament

The Jackson County Central football team is going to the state tournament after beating Pipestone 31-14 Friday in the Section 3AA championship in Marshall. Gabriel Wolff opened the scoring with 41-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. After Pipestone tied the game, Seth Stai ran for a 24-yard touchdown with just more than two minutes left in the half. Alvaro Gonzalez Garcia added the extra point after both touchdowns for a 14-7 lead the Huskies took into the half.
JACKSON, MN
K92.3

Controversial Call Robs UNI of Upset Attempt vs. No. 1 Team

With a chance to defeat the No. 1 team in the country in South Dakota State (9-1), Northern Iowa (5-5) dropped a last-second defeat at the hands of the Jackrabbits, 31-28. It started in favor of SDSU, too. Running back Isaiah Davis accounted for 37 of the Jacks' 65 first-drive yards before Hunter Dustman booted a 28-yard kick to take the first lead of the game for, 3-0 with 6:27 left in the first quarter.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KEVN

One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
gowatertown.net

Two vehicle collision in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A car and pickup had to be towed from the scene after they collided at a Watertown intersection this morning. It happened just before 8:00 a.m. at West Kemp Avenue and Highway 20. A Ford Edge driven by a 17 year-old girl from Watertown was westbound on Kemp,...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone: Man referenced in ad no longer Pipestone chairman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A political commercial from Smart Growth Sioux Falls is urging people to vote yes on a measure to ban new slaughterhouses in the city in an attention-grabbing way. “Backed by Pipestone, a global swine conglomerate,” the ad says. Wholestone Farms wants to build...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

November expected to be an above-average snow month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Madison Central School Board votes to suspend student for violation of school policy

The Madison Central School Board met for a special board meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The board met in executive session regarding a student hearing, and appointed School Board President Lori Schultz as the hearing officer. After just more than a half hour, the board came out of executive session and took action, which included accepting the recommendation of Superintendent Joel Jorgenson to suspend the student for which the hearing was held for a period of 18 days for violation of a school policy. The policy is JGDR regarding grounds for long term suspension or expulsion. Along with the board members, some of the school administrators present for the special meeting included Superintendent Jorgenson, High School Principal Adam Shaw and Assistant Principal Michael Ricke.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam

Matchbox Candle Co. newest business to open in downtown Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Canaries mascot “Peep” is up for two Golden Reggy awards, from the Mascot Hall of Fame. You can vote for “Peep” at www.mascothalloffame.com. The voting goes thru November 12th.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A Sioux Falls murder victim in ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Bond is set at 2-million dollars cash only for the woman accused of starting a deadly fire. 35-year-old Gerri Jensen is charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and arson. Court papers say Jensen got in a fight with a woman at a casino. When that woman returned to her central Sioux Falls apartment, so did Jensen.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 teens arrested following Brandon break-in, crash

BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Authorities in Brandon arrested three teenagers in connection with an early morning break-in at a vape shop that led to a crash, damaging a gas line. Police say the break-in happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at High-End Glass and Tobacco. But when officers arrived at the scene the teens took off in a car that crashed into the gas line located at Holly and Sioux Boulevards.
BRANDON, SD
SDSU Collegian

A chat with Kristi Noem: governor talks out-of-state campaigning, tax cuts

South Dakota voters will go to the polls Nov. 8 to elect the next governor of South Dakota. The race between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith remains competitive, according to polling. The Collegian sat down with Governor Kristi Noem at the 2nd Street Diner in Madison, SD to discuss her stance on tax cuts, teacher pay, tribal relations, abortion rights and out-of-state campaigning.
MADISON, SD
willmarradio.com

Man arrested after chase in Redwood County

Morgan MN-) Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Redwood County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen near the 39000 block of County Road 24. The vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed and ended up driving through a field where the vehicle got stuck. The driver then fled on foot into the field. After searching the field, officers on scene located an adult male who was then taken into custody. The Redwood County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Redwood Falls Police Department, the Morgan Police Department, the Lower Sioux Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
kelo.com

Gunfire shatters silence in Tea

TEA, S.D. (KELO.com) — Gunshots echoed throughout the City of Tea Friday night. Shortly after 9:30 PM police were dispatched to the area of 1000 Tanner Ct for a shots fired call. Arriving units quickly identified and detained a subject who was taken into custody. There have been no...
TEA, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

490
Followers
1K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy