ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

The Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games for an antisemitic post

By Ayana Archie
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9xpW_0iyCKkY700

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been suspended for at least five games for "publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate," the organization said Thursday.

Irving is "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets," as it has made several attempts in the last few days to help Irving understand the harmful impacts of his words and actions through a joint committee, the Nets said.

The suspension, without pay, is for a minimum of five games and will be lifted once he "satisfies a series of objective remedial measures ..." the team said.

Earlier in the day, when asked at a press conference if he has antisemitic beliefs, Irving said, "I told you guys how I felt. I respect all walks of life and embrace all walks of life. That's where I sit. I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from."

In its statement, the Nets said it was disappointed that when given the opportunity, Irving did not "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs."

Irving, who has long espoused controversial opinions and conspiracy theories, issued an apology via Instagram a few hours after the team's announcement.

"To all Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," he wrote. "I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary."

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
All Hornets

Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges

After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement.  The Hornets are  playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
145K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy