COMPLETE 11/6 PRO WRESTLING GUERRILLA 'DINK' RESULTS FROM LOS ANGELES, CA
Excalibur welcomes the crowd to Pro Wrestling Guerilla and pays a lovely tribute to Alan “Dink” Denkenson. He talks about Dink’s love of pro wrestling and the arts. Excalibur gives in essence a eulogy and it’s very moving. Crowd chants “Dink." Excalibur gives the rules...
'ROCKY SUCKS' ON 'YOUNG ROCK', POLYNESIAN PRO WRESTLING ON VICE TV, MOXLEY HEADING TO WRESTLING REVOLVER, GCW NICK GAGE INVITATIONAL AND MORE
This Friday's edition of Young Rock on NBC at 8:30 PM EST is titled Rocky Sucks and will feature the following plot - "Miami, 1997: As Dwayne recovers from an injury, he makes a life-changing decision; upon returning to the WWF, Dwayne takes a major risk on the mic and with his character; in 2033, President Taft turns to Dwayne for help in a crisis."
BY THE NUMBERS 662
This week, we welcome back MLW Fusion into the family. This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes, MLW Fusion was 75 minutes. Only officially announced 24/7 Title Matches will be considered for this column. When looking at the matches, if there...
1 CALLED MANDERS VS. JORDAN OLIVER & MORE: COMPLETE 11/8 GCW 'SETTLEMENT SERIES 6' REPORT FROM WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
GCW “Settlement Series Part 6” Live Coverage - H20 Training Center - Williamstown, NJ. - Emil Jay welcomes everybody to the event and he says tonight is election night at the Settlement Series. Jay brings out the candidates for “Head Clown,” with those candidates being Jimmy Lloyd and Austin Luke. Jay then announces that Lloyd winning the vote with 83% of the votes going his way, Lloyd gets the microphone and he thanks everyone for believing in him.
DRAGON GATE'S LA ESTRELLA RETURNING TO MLW THIS JANUARY
DragonGate's La Estrella added to Blood & Thunder Jan 7 event featuring a FUSION TV taping. (PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced DragonGate's La Estrella will be in action at MLW Blood & Thunder this Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets start at...
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCE TAGS FOR SUPER TAG LEAGUE, SUPER JUNIOR LEAGUE, CHRIS BEY HEADING TO JAPAN FOR FIRST TIME, LANCE ARCHER RETURNS & MORE
New Japan Pro Wrestling released the list of competitors for the 2022 World Tag League tournament:. *The 2021 World Tag League winners, Bishamon, Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI. *House of Torture's EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi. *Los Ingobernables De Japon's Tetsuya Naito & SANADA. *United Empire's Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan. *Be-Bop Tag...
THE HEAD OF THE TABLE IS HEADING TO SMACKDOWN, THE ROCK GETS OFFICIAL COOLER, SASHA IN MEXICO AND MORE
WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being locally advertised for Friday's Smackdown taping in Indianapolis. Matt Riddle and Judgement Day are slated to be at Friday's taping as well, likely for dark matches. Igloo has released an official WWE Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Playmate Cooler priced at $49.99. Former...
SMACKDOWN WORLD CUP COMMENCES FRIDAY, WOMEN'S TAG TITLES ON THE LINE TOMORROW ON WWE NXT AND MORE
Beyond tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw taping, WWE has a busy broadcast schedule this week. Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. *Grayson Waller interviews WWE NXT Champion...
MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER TICKETS FOR JANUARY ON SALE THIS MORNING
Tickets for the 1/7/23 MLW Blood and Thunder event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA will officially go on sale this morning at 10 AM EST at MLW2300.com. Scheduled for the event are the following talents:. MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone. Jacob Fatu. Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club.
MLW SAYS 'THANKS' TO SUPERFAN VLADIMIR ABOUZEIDE
MLW and New York City honors one of the greatest superfans in the history of pro wrestling. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE RAW REPORT: A TITLE CHANGE, A CASH IN, WAR GAMES IS STARTING TO TAKE SHAPE, SOMEONE TO COUNTER RHEA, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. WWE Men’s Tag Team Champions, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa make their way to the ring. Jey says the Bloodline is now in your city. Jimmy says on Saturday, at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns SMASHED Logan Paul and they SMASHED the Brawling Brutes.
AEW FULL GEAR ELIMINATOR TOURNAMENT SET FOR THIS WEEK'S DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE BROADCASTS AND MORE
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Boston, MA from the Agganis Center:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best...
WWE AND 2K SEEKING NEW TRIAL IN RANDY ORTON TATTOO-VIDEO GAME CASE
WWE, Yukes, 2K and the other defendants are not happy with the judgment against them in the lawsuit filed against them by Randy Orton's tattoo artist Catherine Alexander. The defendants, who lost in a jury trial this past September, filed a motion with The United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, East St. Louis Division on 10/31, seeking the jury trial to be thrown out and a new trial be ordered. In the Motion, WWE, etc. are arguing for a judgment as a matter of law and if that fails, they are arguing for a new trial on "on the issues of fair use, waiver, estoppel, and license under Federal Rule 59."
NWA SUSPENDS NICK ALDIS, EXCLUSIVE COMMENTS FROM COO JOE GALLI
The National Wrestling Alliance issued the following statement to PWInsider.com in the wake of former NWA Champion Nick Aldis announcing on his Instagram that he had given notice to the company and was not happy with the current product:. NWA response to recent statements made by Nick Aldis. Pursuant to...
SAMI VS. ROMAN, GOING TO CHI TOWN, DOES CABANA WRESTLING JERICHO “PROVE” THAT THE INCORRECT STORY OF CM PUNK KEEPING COLT OFF TV WAS TRUE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I know that you don’t like to comment on what other journalists say, but I just saw this tweet from Dave Meltzer and I couldn’t believe my ears. He actually said, extremely emphatically, that because Colt Cabana appeared on Dynamite it “proved” that the story of CM Punk holding Cabana off of TV was true all along. I have to ask, did he ever wrestle? Was he hit in the head a lot? How does it prove anything? Here is the clip so can listen for yourself.
AEW RAMPAGE AUDIENCE FOR MIKE TYSON APPEARANCE IS...
The 11/4 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT brought in 455,000 overnight viewers, up from last week's 378,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW garnered a 0.14, up from 0.12 last week. Rampage was 20th for cable broadcasts on Friday evening. Date AEW RAMPAGE AEW People 18-49 Rating. 08/18/21...
VIDEO: MLW PAYS TRIBUTE TO VLADIMIR THE SUPERFAN
MLW has released their tribute to legendary superfan Vladimir Abouzeide online in advance of it airing on this Thursday's MLW Fusion - enjoy!. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WHY MJF HAS BEEN OFF AEW TV
Deadline.com reported today that AEW's MJF has been cast in a role for the Von Erich family biopic The Iron Claw, which is currently shooting. That is why he was written off AEW TV through the Full Gear PPV. PWInsider.com can also exclusively confirm that MJF is playing Lance Von...
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
PJ Black cut the following promo on advancing in the X-Division Championship tournament:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT IS...
Scheduled for next week's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. **Contract Signing: WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. *JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews. *Shawn Michaels to appear...
