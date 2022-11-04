Javan Joielle Patton, Circuit Court Judge 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 4

Read full article on original website
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama Court of the Judiciary convicts Jefferson County judge on ethics charge
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary has found Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd guilty on one charge of violating judicial ethics and suspended her without pay for 120 days. The nine-member court handed down the ruling today. The court held a trial in Montgomery that ended on Friday. The...
Kelli Wise, Alabama Supreme Court, Place 6
Political experience: Elected to the Supreme Court of Alabama in 2010 and reelected since then. Elected to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in 2000, reelected in 2006 and was later selected to serve as presiding judge of the criminal appellate court. Serves on the Alabama Law Institute Criminal Code Committee tasked with helping to rewrite the Alabama Criminal Code and the Advisory Committee on Criminal Procedure.
Judge orders Sheriff to court
After a frustrating day where a number of defendants didn’t show up in Judge Laurie White’s court for hearing, the judge has ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to court to explain.
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Judge orders Orleans sheriff to court over lack of inmates showing up for hearings
NEW ORLEANS — Following demands from Criminal Court judges and exclusive story by WWL-TV on the limited number of incarcerated defendants being brought to court for their scheduled hearings, Sheriff Susan Hutson scrambled to increase the numbers, almost doubling the transports over the past week. But that didn’t stop...
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Federal Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Oklahoma On Constitutionality Of Death Penalty
The federal Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Oklahoma's execution protocol does not violate the US Constitution or federal law. The case was brought by numerous Oklahoma death row inmates and has been ongoing for nearly a decade. The ruling also held that death row inmates do not have...
Supreme Court Won’t Take Case of Black Death Row Inmate Convicted by All-White Jury
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up the case of an incarcerated Black man set to be put to death in Texas for killing his estranged wife and her two children, rejecting his lawyers’ argument of his jury’s racial bias. The high court turned down Andre Thomas’ bid 6-3, with Justice Sonia Sotomayer suggesting in a dissenting opinion that his murder conviction may have been “tainted.” In 2004, Thomas fatally stabbed his wife, Laura Boren, their 4-year-old son, and his 13-month-old stepdaughter. He said later that he had wanted to “set them free from evil,” according to court records. Soon after, Thomas turned himself in and confessed; while awaiting trial, he gouged out one of his own eyeballs. (Years later, according to NBC News, he gouged out the other and consumed it.) An all-white jury rejected his insanity plea a year later. During the selection process, according to Thomas’ lawyers, three jurors expressed disapproval of interracial marriage, with one saying it was “against God’s will” and another explaining “we should stay within our blood line.”Read it at NBC News
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Supreme Court: People sent to jail by racist jury rule not owed new trials
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Friday morning in the case of Reddick v. Louisiana denying some 1,500 people who are still in prison the right to a constitutional hearing. "This decision will be remembered as a grave misstep in Louisiana history," the Promise of Justice Initiative said in a statement.
Supreme Court could finally fire racialist university bureaucrats
In the Harvard and University of North Carolina affirmative-action cases, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to end our system of racial spoils in higher-education admissions. Indeed, recent arguments showed that a clear majority of justices are uneasy at best with the blatant use of racial preferences that especially harm Asian-American applicants.
Wbaltv.com
Hae Min Lee family's appeal can continue, Maryland Court of Special Appeals orders
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An appeal can continue over court proceedings filed by Hae Min Lee's family after prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed, Maryland's second-highest appellate court determined Friday. Video above: Lee family appeal in Adnan Syed case denied (Oct. 12) The Maryland Court of Special Appeals on Friday...
Alabama asks judge to keep its execution secrets a secret
The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to keep confidential certain information about what happened during the failed execution of Alan Miller last month. U.S. Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. for the Middle District of Alabama last week ordered the state produce documents by Thursday related to the execution attempt - information being sought by Miller’s attorneys in a federal lawsuit.
Attorneys ask US Supreme Court to intervene in death row case
Just days before the state is set to execute a death row inmate, attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court rules judge properly barred defendant's wife from courtroom
Even though an Arapahoe County judge made no mention of longstanding U.S. Supreme Court precedent on courtroom closures when he decided to exclude a defendant's wife from the majority of her husband's criminal trial, Colorado's highest court has decided, 6-1, the banishment was nevertheless proper. The Sixth Amendment guarantees criminal...
Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to federal prison — stole thousands from tribe
A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. According to court documents, Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards...
Oklahoma to execute death row inmate after Supreme Court denied last-minute appeal
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection on Thursday. Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Cole by forcibly bending the infant...
Warden George Stephenson placed on "stop order" after prison homicide
(CBS DETROIT) - Macomb Correctional Facility's Warden George Stephenson was placed on "stop order" Oct. 18 pending internal investigations, officials say. A stop order meaning Stephenson is barred from entering the prison.This comes after a prisoner stabbed another prisoner multiple times in the back, arm and face. Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz says Stephenson has not been fired and there is no police investigation related to Stephenson. Gautz explained whenever there is criminal activity, like the recent homicide, MSP is called and they conduct an investigation. Willis Chapman, who is the correctional facilities administration assistant deputy director of operations, has assumed control of facility operations of the Macomb Correctional Facility as warden.Chapman is the former warden at the prison and will also continue in his current role.
Jackie Faircloth case will be heard by Florida Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE — After an appeals court rejected a $28.6 million judgment, the Florida Supreme Court on Monday said it will take up a case involving catastrophic injuries suffered by an 18-year-old woman after two Tallahassee bars served underage drinkers. Justices agreed to a request by the guardian for Jacquelyn...
North Carolina high court backs move forcing school spending
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina judge had the power to transfer large amounts of taxpayer dollars from government coffers to state agencies to carry out a plan to address longstanding education inequities, the state Supreme Court ruled on Friday. In another landmark decision from school funding litigation that began three decades ago, the […]
