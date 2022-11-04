Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRO WRESTLING GUERRILLA RETURNING TO LOS ANGELES TONIGHT WITH 'DINK'
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla will return tonight to The Globe Theater in Los Angeles for DINK, named in honor of a well known PWG fan, Alan "Dink" Denkenson, who recently passed away:. *PWG Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Lio Rush vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. *Aramis & Bandido &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
The following matches are set to air on this week's episode of United Wrestling Network's Championship Wrestling:. *UWN Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat vs. Reno Scum. *UWN World TV Champion Jordan Cruz vs. Bad Dude Tito. *Willie Mack vs. Invictus Khash. *Kevin Martenson vs. Big Hoss. www.unitedwrestlingtv.com. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE HEAD OF THE TABLE IS HEADING TO SMACKDOWN, THE ROCK GETS OFFICIAL COOLER, SASHA IN MEXICO AND MORE
WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being locally advertised for Friday's Smackdown taping in Indianapolis. Matt Riddle and Judgement Day are slated to be at Friday's taping as well, likely for dark matches. Igloo has released an official WWE Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Playmate Cooler priced at $49.99. Former...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Katsuyori Shibata Makes his AEW Debut in a Dream Match against Orange Cassidy | AEW Rampage, 11/4/22. Did Jamie Hayter Give Toni Storm a Preview of What's to Come at Full Gear? | AEW Rampage, 11/4/22. Hobbs Puts the TNT Champion on Notice After WarJoe Destroys the Embassy | AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV NEXT FRIDAY, CURRENT LINEUP
Impact Wrestling will present their next PPV on Friday 11/18. The 20022 Over Drive PPV, live Louisville, Kentucky, will feature:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *Bully Ray vs. Moose. *X-Division Championship Tournament...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE END RESULT OF THE AEW INVESTIGATION, CLAUDIO-ROH, LOW KI VS. CHRIS JERICHO?, STEVE CORINO, BULL DEMPSEY AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. With all the talk of the AEW Investigation ending, what do you think should have been the result?. I wrote this the week after the incident in a Q&A and i still feel this is how it should have been handled:
Pro Wrestling Insider
POST-SHOW WWE CROWN JEWEL NOTES: LOGAN PAUL BANGED UP & MORE
We are told that WWE management was really happy with today's Crown Jewel PPV. Logan Paul got pretty banged up on his dive from the top rope through the table on Roman Reigns, although exactly what and how bad he is hurt we haven't confirmed yet. Everyone was praising Paul's work and poise backstage after the match. Drew Gulak and Shane Helms worked a lot with Paul leading up to the bout in Puerto Rico.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRODUCERS FOR TODAY'S WWE CROWN JEWEL PPV ARE...
The Producers for today's WWE Crown Jewel matches are as follows:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing Match - Petey Williams. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY - Petey Williams. *Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OMOS COMES HOME, NEW WWE MERCH PLAYS OFF OLD CLASSIC STORYLINE AND MORE
WWE's Omos Surprises Family In Nigeria For First Time In 14 Years | TMZ Sports. WWE Shop has a new Mustafa Ali, "Always" T-shirt and Rhea Ripley "I'm Your Mami" T-shirt that is an obvious takeoff of Eddie Guerrero's "I'm Your Papi" T-shirt from the old Rey Mysterio-Dominik-Eddie Guerrero soap storyline.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SMACKDOWN WORLD CUP COMMENCES FRIDAY, WOMEN'S TAG TITLES ON THE LINE TOMORROW ON WWE NXT AND MORE
Beyond tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw taping, WWE has a busy broadcast schedule this week. Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. *Grayson Waller interviews WWE NXT Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
WWE will broadcast Monday Night Raw tonight on the USA Network from The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA, featuring:. *The fallout of WWE Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. If anyone is attending, we...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW ANNOUNCES FULL GEAR ELIMINATOR TOURNAMENT BRACKETS, DYNAMITE, RAMPAGE, DARK - ELEVATION LINEUPS
AEW announced the following for next week's TV broadcasts:. Wednesday: AEW Dynamite on TBS from Boston, MA at the Agganis Center:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament:...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 662
This week, we welcome back MLW Fusion into the family. This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes, MLW Fusion was 75 minutes. Only officially announced 24/7 Title Matches will be considered for this column. When looking at the matches, if there...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA SUSPENDS NICK ALDIS, EXCLUSIVE COMMENTS FROM COO JOE GALLI
The National Wrestling Alliance issued the following statement to PWInsider.com in the wake of former NWA Champion Nick Aldis announcing on his Instagram that he had given notice to the company and was not happy with the current product:. NWA response to recent statements made by Nick Aldis. Pursuant to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NICK ALDIS LEAVING NWA
Former NWA Champion Nick Aldis announced in an Instagram subscriber video tonight that he had given notice to the National Wrestling Alliance. Aldis, 36 years old, is slated to perform at next week's NWA Hard Times 3 PPV next week in New Orleans. As PWInsider.com reported back in July there...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLEPRO PRESENTING 100th EVENT THIS SATURDAY IN NEW JERSEY
New Jersey's WrestlePro will be presenting their 100th ever event this Saturday 11/12 in Rahway, NJ at the Rahway Rec Center. The event will feature:. *WrestlePro Gold Champions LSG vs Dan Maff. *Barbed Wire Match: CPA vs Shawn Donavan. *Powerhouse Hobbs vs Matt Macintosh. *WrestlePro Tag Team Champion Iron Savages...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR TONIGHT'S WWE RAW
WWE announced this afternoon that WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will hold an Open Challenge on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd. *Rocky Romero vs Christopher Daniels. *Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown) vs TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) vs LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & The DKC) vs West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) to determine the top contenders to New Japan Strong Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FILES NEW TRADEMARK RELATED TO PPV TITLE
WWE filed a trademark on "TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs" on 11/2. The trademark was specifically for goods and services in the realms of "Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts."
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW TO GET A SIGNED MICK FOLEY SOCKO FOR ONE WEEK ONLY
Our friends at www.ProWrestlingTees.com sent the following:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
