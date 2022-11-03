Read full article on original website
HEB celebrates 32nd annual Feast of Sharing event
Holiday season is just around the corner. HEB celebrated their 32nd annual Feast of Sharing Event Sunday. The event took place in McAllen, and the HEB team says it is an event that they look forward to every year. "It's the most warming feeling, that's why we're a part of...
Cameron County sees record-breaking amount of early voters
The early voting turnout in Cameron County surpassed the amount of people who voted early in the previous midterm election. A total of 51,816 people voted early in-person in the last two weeks, according to numbers released by the Cameron County Elections Department. That’s 900 more voters than the early...
Cameron and Hidalgo County workers making final preparations before Election Day
With Election Day just a few hours away, election staff in Hidalgo and Cameron counties are busy making final preparations. Cameron County Elections Department Supervisor Cecilia Rosas has been working with the department for six years. After a busy two weeks of early voting, Rosas says the department is ready...
Hidalgo County seeking feedback from residents on countywide trash collection proposal
Hidalgo County will hold four public hearings over the next four weeks to get feedback from residents on a proposal to develop a countywide trash collection program. The program will target residents living in unincorporated areas of Hidalgo County. The hours-long hearings will give residents the opportunity to provide feedback...
McAllen police searching for man accused of assault
McAllen police are searching for a 47-year-old man accused of assault. Police say an assault on the 300 block of East Westway Avenue was reported to police on Thursday. Shortly after, an arrest warrant for Mario Molina, 47. Molina is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175...
Man charged in connection with Mission ‘road rage’ incident
A 58-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a road rage incident that resulted in a man getting shot in the head last month, according to the Mission Police Department. Guadalupe Coronado Jr. faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an anonymous tip led to...
Police: Mercedes High School student detained after threatening post shared on social media
Police detained a Mercedes High School student accused of posting a threat on social media on Monday, according to Mercedes police. Police say at about 9:25 a.m., Mercedes High School resource officers received information about a threatening post being shared on social media. Mercedes police investigators responded to assist. "Upon...
Starr County Sheriff's Office investigator out on bond, accused of driving while intoxicated, police say
A Starr County Sheriff’s Office investigator is facing charges. Jose David Saenz is accused of driving while intoxicated. Palmview police say Saenz failed a breathalyzer test after they stopped him for speeding early Sunday morning. Saenz was off-duty at the time of the arrest. He is out on bond.
