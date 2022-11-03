ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

KRGV

HEB celebrates 32nd annual Feast of Sharing event

Holiday season is just around the corner. HEB celebrated their 32nd annual Feast of Sharing Event Sunday. The event took place in McAllen, and the HEB team says it is an event that they look forward to every year. "It's the most warming feeling, that's why we're a part of...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Cameron County sees record-breaking amount of early voters

The early voting turnout in Cameron County surpassed the amount of people who voted early in the previous midterm election. A total of 51,816 people voted early in-person in the last two weeks, according to numbers released by the Cameron County Elections Department. That’s 900 more voters than the early...
KRGV

McAllen police searching for man accused of assault

McAllen police are searching for a 47-year-old man accused of assault. Police say an assault on the 300 block of East Westway Avenue was reported to police on Thursday. Shortly after, an arrest warrant for Mario Molina, 47. Molina is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Man charged in connection with Mission ‘road rage’ incident

A 58-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a road rage incident that resulted in a man getting shot in the head last month, according to the Mission Police Department. Guadalupe Coronado Jr. faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an anonymous tip led to...
MISSION, TX

