Two former Bears will be active for the Saints on MNF. The New Orleans Saints are figuring out their offense after several injuries derailed their roster this season. Wide receiver Michael Thomas has been shut down for the season. Running back Mark Ingram II will be out against the Baltimore Ravens Monday with a knee injury. With those gaps in the roster, the Saints turned to two former Bears to be active for their contest Monday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO