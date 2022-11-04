Daily Log: 11/4

Births

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Tamara and Andrew Brock, Toledo, boy, Nov. 2.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Nov. 2, 2022

Ryan Ramey, 45, warehouse, and Cristine Jackson, 38, supervisor, both of Toledo.

Jacob Jackson, 19, fleet manager, and Chayann Bork, 19, military, both of Toledo.

Veronica Easom, 24, laborer, and Jessica Schumann, 33, laborer, both of Toledo.

Ryan Niese, 26, licensed baker, and Catherine Gagnet, 26, nurse, both of Toledo.

Wakil Bey, 33, manufacturing, and Veronica Castellon Meza, 41, seafarer, both of Toledo.

Steven Figueroa, 33, security, and Stephanie Perez, 36, medical assistant, both of Toledo.

Timothy Gongwer, 41, driver, and Charlene Brady, 31, outreach parent specialist, both of Maumee.

Richard Fike, 38, press operator, and Erica Barnes, 34, both of Toledo.

Hunter Johnson, 25, slotter, and Mary Randolph, 26, key carrier, both of Maumee.

Kevin Baker II, 28, forklift operator, and Kalena Anastacio, 27, nurse assistant, both of Toledo.

Robert Cannon, Jr., 46, plumber, and Rosheda Sims, 44, service and support specialist, both of Toledo.

Holly Jarvis-Gordon, 29, switcher, and Ashleigh Ball, 36, sales and delivery, both of Toledo.

Mouheb Rezgui, 25, student, and Kristine Hamzo, 32, medical assistant, both of Toledo.

Anthony Gillum, 22, laborer, and Haley LaChapelle, 23, both of Toledo.

Mohammad Salameh, 24, physician, of Rochester, Minn. and Muna Almasri, 22, student, of Sylvania.

Joseph Wolford, 64, retired, and Martha McDowell, 61, depart supervisor scan technician, both of Toledo.

Andrew Gyurasics, 24, Airforce mechanic, and Catherine Moses, 23, Airforce mechanic, both of Whitehouse.

Dan Dennis, 58, driver, and Barbara Braden, 58, both of Toledo.

Matthew Ahern, 48, and Teeka Garrett, 49, driver, both of Toledo.

Jacob Edwards, 27, non destructive testing, of Toledo, and Courtney Rahe, 28, payroll processor, of Sylvania.

Crime reports

Felonious assault

Brittany Alexander, assaulted in the 700 block of Tecumseh.

Burglaries

Brandon Jeffers, television and leather jacket from residence in the 2400 block of Bancroft.

Anthony Thompson, television, couch, and other items from residence in the 2900 block of Scottwood.

Opal Covey, vacuum cleaner from residence in the 2200 block of Broadway.

India Turner, food and cell phones from the 400 block of Baden.

Darnell Grace Sr., home broken into in the 800 block of Utah.

Thefts

Royce US Protection, catalytic converters from company vehicles in the 1200 block of Jefferson.

Tarvares Davis, firearm from residence in the 900 block of Heston.

Nicole Rease, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 3000 block of North Ontario.

Marionna Carter, gun from the 3600 block of Drexel.

Latisha Bourn, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 1200 block of South Byrne.

Robert Jones, gun and clothing from the 700 block of Pine Valley.