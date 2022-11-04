Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Related
Leominster Ends Framingham’s Season Via Penalty Kicks After Scoreless Double OT
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys soccer team, who were seeded #7 in the MIAA Division 1 tournament, lost to the 26-seeded Leominster High team via penalty kicks last night at Maple Street Field on the campus of Framingham State University. Ironically, the Framingham State men’s soccer team saw...
Kopaz’s Goal Advances Flyers in MIAA Playoffs
FRAMINGHAM – Kasey Kopaz had the only goal in the MIAA tournament game, as Framingham High girls soccer team defeated #20-seeded Andover High 1-0 last night at the Maple Street Field on the campus of Framingham State University. The girls soccer team, seeded #13, had a late start as...
Flyers Lose In Double OT via Penalty Kicks
FRAMINGHAM – Both goals of a 1-1 tie in regulation were scored in the last two minutes, so the MIAA Division 1 boys soccer opening round game between Framingham High vs Leominster High went to overtime. No team scored in the first overtime, and no team scored in the...
King Philip Regional Ends Redhawks Season in MIAA Tourney
NATICK – The girls field hockey team from King Philip Regional High School ends the Redhawks season earlier today, November 5. The Redhawks lost in the Division 1 MIAA tournament 3-1. Natick was seeded #10 and King Philip was seeded #23, although their records were very close. Redhawks end...
Top-Seeded Framingham States Loses To Bears in OT Via Penalty Kicks
FRAMINGHAM – After playing to a 1-1 tie through overtime, the top seeded Framingham State University men’s soccer team was eliminated from the 2022 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Tournament as fourth seed Bridgewater State University held a 5-4 edge in penalty kicks tonight, November 4, at Maple Street Field.
PHOTOS: Whalers Sink Flyers 28-8
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High hosted the Whalers of New Bedford High in week 9 action of the football season today, November 5, at Bowditch Field. The Flyers did not qualify for the MIAA football tourney, so the team is playing in the consolation round of games, leading up to its Thanksgiving rivalry with Natick High.
Flyers Playoff Soccer Doubleheader Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Both the Framingham High boys and girls soccer teams have qualified for the MIAA soccer tournament. And there will be a doubleheader of soccer on Sunday, November 6 at Framingham State University’s Maple Street Field. Framingham High boys, seeded #7, will battle #26 Leominster High at...
Natick Defeats Hopkinton
NATICK – One the last drive of the game, Natick punched it in to take the victory tonight, November 4. Final score Natick 28, Hopkinton 23. The Redhawks are now 5-5 overall.
Jackie Rose Brown, 23, Holliston High Graduate, Equestrian
HOLLISTON – Jackie Rose Brown, 23 of Holliston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home after a long battle with cancer. A graduate of Holliston High School Class of 2017, she competed in Lacrosse and Field Hockey. Jackie went on to attend Sacred Heart University in...
Edward J. O’Brien, 65, Founder of Competitive Directions
ASHLAND – Edward Joseph O’Brien of Ashland passed away unexpectedly Thursday November 3, 2022. He was the son of late Edward and Olive (Fleury) O’Brien and the husband of Patricia (Greenwood) O’Brien who recently just celebrated their 40th anniversary. He was a graduate of Waltham High...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, November 7, 2022
1 Tuesday is election day across the Commonwealth. Polls will be open to vote in-person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Framingham. Mail in ballots can be dropped off in the box next to the Memorial Building at 150 Concord Street until 8 p.m. The City Clerk’s office is...
Photo of the Day: 2022 Framingham High Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Hall of Fame Foundation held its 4th Annual Framingham High Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight, November 4 at the Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center. Five of the six athletes being inducted attended the ceremony. Inducted was Steve Burton, Allison Manzella, Shaunna...
Grace Mary Thorne, 101
FRAMINGHAM – Grace Mary Thorne (née Maria Grazia Phillippi), 101, of Framingham, died as she lived, with her family by her side, on November 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard Randolph Thorne. Grace was born on February 14, 1921, to the late Anna Elizabeth...
Joshua Bennett, 33
FRAMINGHAM – Joshua Bennett, 33, of Milford and formerly of Franklin, died unexpectedly Sunday, October 30, 2022 in his residence. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Edwin Bennett and Danielle (Carignan) Bennett. Predeceased by his grandparents, Raymond and Olivette Carignan and Joan and Harold Bennett. He attended...
Kelley Ann Schnair, 51
NATICK – Kelley Ann Schnair of Natick and Groton passed away on October 25, 2022. Loving daughter of Rita (Flynn) Murphy of Natick and the late Robert Schnair. Devoted sister of Stephen Schnair and his wife Deborah and Michael Schnair and his wife Kathy all of Natick. Aunt of Jack, Nicole, James, Hannah, and Ryan. Kelley is also survived by her dear friends Connie Porzio and Bill Novak, both of Natick, and numerous cousins.
Bruce Douglas Golden, 81
NATICK – Bruce Douglas Golden, 81, of Natick, passed away on October 25, 2022. Beloved husband of Rosemarie R. (Larrabee) Golden. Devoted father of Kim Kowalewski & her husband Tony of Natick and Chris Golden & his wife Lisa of Natick. Dear brother of Mickey Golden of Natick and the late Linda Egan. Loving grandfather of Irina Kowalewski, Kyle Golden, and Nicholas Golden.
Joanne Marie Salvi, 75, Registered Nurse at Framingham Union & Newton-Wellesley Hospitals
FRAMINGHAM – Joanne Marie Salvi, 75, of Framingham passed away on Saturday October 29, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Aldeno “Aldo” Salvi and Rose Marie (Morreale). She was the sister of Charles Paul Salvi of Marlborough. Joanne was a graduate of...
Cub Scout Pack 12 Framingham Welcomes Kids in Grades K-5
FRAMINGHAM – With fall sports coming to an end, Cub Scouts is the perfect winter activity for Framingham families. Want to check it out? Pack 12 is currently accepting new members—just stop by Plymouth Church on Monday, November 7, at 6 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page for...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck in Tech Park Crosswalk
FRAMINGHAM – A woman was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk in the Framingham Tech Park. The incident happened at the intersection of New York and California avenues on November 2, at 12:09 p.m. The driver of the vehicle did stop, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Tina (Rigney) Bugbee, 50
OXFORD – Tina M. (Rigney) Bugbee, 50, died Friday, October 28 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She leaves four sons; Mark Paul Harold Bugbee, Mathew Ryan Bugbee, Michael Scott Bugbee, Max Swenson Bugbee all of Leicester, a sister, Diane Shaughnessy and her husband Stephen of Webster, a brother, Richard Swenson and his wife Lori of Sutton, two nieces, Bree Raymond and Katie Swenson.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0