NATICK – Kelley Ann Schnair of Natick and Groton passed away on October 25, 2022. Loving daughter of Rita (Flynn) Murphy of Natick and the late Robert Schnair. Devoted sister of Stephen Schnair and his wife Deborah and Michael Schnair and his wife Kathy all of Natick. Aunt of Jack, Nicole, James, Hannah, and Ryan. Kelley is also survived by her dear friends Connie Porzio and Bill Novak, both of Natick, and numerous cousins.

NATICK, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO