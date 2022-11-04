Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Uses J.D. Vance Rally to Tease 2024 Run
VANDALIA, Ohio — Donald Trump supporters at the election-eve rally outside of Dayton were skeptical the former president would announce a 2024 bid.The closest they would get came in the form of a video montage showing President Joe Biden fumbling his words, set to the early 2000s hit “Ready for This” by 2 Unlimited, and then a plug for a “very special announcement” on November 15 at Mar-a-Lago.But before it became clear the Ohio event – ostensibly a rallyl for Republican Senate candidate J.D, Vance – was just a big tease, many present said they would be elated...
Democratic lieutenant governor Josh Green faces Republican former lieutenant governor Duke Aiona in a race to fill retiring Gov. David Ige's seat.
