Astros nip Phillies to win crucial Game 5 of World Series

PHILADELPHIA — The World Series is the Astros’ to lose.

It’s a thin margin that could easily be tilting in the other direction, but manager Dusty Baker’s crew squeezed out enough offense and utilized a bullpen that has been nothing short of dominant all postseason, in a 3-2 victory Thursday night over the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park.

The Astros, returning home with a 3-2 series lead, have two cracks if needed beginning Saturday at securing the franchise’s second world championship in six seasons.

“Zero complacency,” Justin Verlander said. “We’ve been in this situation before. You can see how quickly momentum can change in this game.”

Thursday’s game got settled in the late innings, with Astros closer Ryan Pressly entering in the eighth to protect a one-run lead with runners on the corners. Pressly struck out Brandon Marsh and retired Kyle Schwarber before working a scoreless ninth — aided by Chas McCormick’s catch crashing into the fence on J.T. Realmuto’s shot to right-center. The Astros’ bullpen has pitched to a 1.47 ERA in this series. Pressly has not allowed an earned run in nine appearances this postseason.

Jeremy Pena hits a solo home in the fourth inning of the Astros’ 3-2 win over the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series. EPA

“We have been kind of preserving him for this moment,” Baker said. “We told him before the game there was a good chance we would have to use him for a four- or five-out save.”

After flushing a five-run lead in the Astros’ Game 1 loss, Verlander tiptoed around trouble on this night and departed after five innings with his team ahead 2-1. The right-hander allowed four hits and four walks over that stretch, throwing 94 pitches. Verlander’s win was the first of his career in nine World Series starts.

Noah Syndergaard, in his first World Series start since Game 3 in 2015 with the Mets, lasted three innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts . The right-hander was placed into the rotation to give Zack Wheeler extra rest. Wheeler, the Phillies ace, will start Saturday in Game 6 against lefty Framber Valdez.

Jose Altuve smacked Syndergaard’s second pitch of the game for a double off the fence in right-center and reached third after Marsh misplayed the ball for an error. Jeremy Peña’s ensuing single delivered the run.

Peña was thrown out by Realmuto attempting to steal second and Syndergaard retired the next eight batters. In the fourth, Peña led off with a towering fly that cleared the left-field fence to give the Astros a 2-1 lead. The homer was Peña’s fourth in this postseason. Phillies manager Rob Thomson at that point removed Syndergaard and inserted right-hander Connor Brogdon.

Kyle Schwarber throws down his helmet after grounding out to first with two runners on during the eighth inning of the Phillies’ loss. Getty Images

“[Syndergaard] threw the ball well,” Thomson said. “It was the first batter he faced and the last batter he faced. Everything else was soft contact.”

Schwarber homered on Verlander’s second pitch of the game to tie it 1-1. The line drive into the right-field seats on a 94 mph fastball was Schwarber’s fifth this postseason and second in this series.

Verlander loaded the bases with two outs in the second, walking Marsh and Schwarber in succession after Segura’s single, but escaped by striking out Rhys Hoskins. In the third, Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm were left stranded as Bryson Stott was retired to end the inning.

Jose Altuve celebrates after scoring on a Yordan Alvarez groundball in the eighth inning of the Astros’ win. AP

Harper’s double in the fifth put the tying run in scoring position and Verlander ran the count full to Nick Castellanos before retiring the Phillies outfielder on a fly out.

The Astros had a chance to extend their lead in the seventh after Yuli Gurriel’s leadoff bloop double and advancement to third on Seranthony Dominguez’s wild pitch. But with the infield in, David Hensley was retired on a grounder before McCormick hit a bouncer to third and Gurriel got tagged out in a rundown. Dominguez escaped the inning by retiring Martin Maldonado.

Altuve’s walk leading off the eighth and Peña’s ensuing single led to the Astros scoring a needed insurance run on Yordan Alvarez’s RBI groundout. Hoskins was ready to throw home on the play, but the ball escaped his glove.

In the bottom of the inning the Phillies closed within 3-2 on Jean Segura’s RBI single against Rafael Montero after the right-hander had walked two batters in the inning. Pressly was summoned and avoided further trouble.

The Phillies finished with six hits a night after Cristian Javier and three relievers combined for the Astros on the second no-hitter in World Series history.

“We just didn’t get many hits with runners in scoring position,” said Thomson, whose Phillies were 1-for-7 in such situations. “We had a lot of opportunities.”