Park City Mountain base parking reservations go live Wednesday at noon
For the first time this season, reservations will be required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Canyons Village Cabriolet lot will remain free. The reservation period that opens Wednesday is for November 18 through December 11, when parking will still...
kslnewsradio.com
Power outages in South Jordan and Salt Lake Monday morning
SALT LAKE CITY — A power outage affected over 15,000 people in South Jordan Monday morning, while an outage in Salt Lake City affected 6,600 customers. According to the RMP outages webpage, Rocky Mountain Power resolved the outage in South Jordan around 8 a.m. RMP told Utah’s Morning News...
‘I’m worried it’s going to be a ghost town’: Nearby businesses still dealing with economic impact of Sugar House fire
It's been almost two weeks since what was supposed to be the Sugar Alley Apartments went up in flames, and the aftermath of that fire is still impacting people in nearby apartments and businesses.
Power outages rock Wasatch Front after heavy winds
Thousands across the Wasatch Front were left without power Monday morning, Nov. 7, after heavy winds caused outages across the valley.
Heavy winds in Utah cause damage, power outages
High winds left some residents in Salt Lake and Tooele counties without power and with damage to their homes Monday morning.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Provo, Utah – September 2022 – Provo Canyon
Seemingly keeping with the Utah approach of naming everything the same (Utah Lake, Utah Valley, Utah County), Provo Canyon is just east of the city of Provo, with the Provo River running through it. The 28 mile drive through the Wasatch Mountains east of Provo takes you through Provo Canyon.
Dakota Pacific proposes 727 housing units in new application
Dakota Pacific has submitted a new application for a mixed-use development at Kimball Junction. According to Summit County Development Director Pat Putt, Dakota Pacific’s new proposal is roughly 1.3 million square-feet of density compared to 1.7 million in its first application. They have submitted plans for 727 housing units,...
Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot
A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
utahstories.com
Are Salt Lake Homeless Resource Centers a Failure for the Neighborhoods that Welcomed Them?
Back in 2016 amidst a surge in crime/lawlessness and homeless, both Salt Lake City and Utah state leaders devised a plan called Operation Rio Grande. State leaders on the “homeless task force” including Representative Greg Huges and then Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox along with former Mayor Jackie Biskupski all decided to close the Road Home, (1,000-bed homeless shelter) and choose potential locations to build four new homeless resource centers.
Park City Mountain Resort pledges $250k to Mountainlands Community Housing Trust
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Mountain Resort announced its $250,000 pledge to help fund the Mountainlands Community Housing Trust’s redevelopment of Holiday Village and Parkside Apartments (HOPA) as affordable […]
kslnewsradio.com
Police concerned about two teens missing from Utah area
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens that have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, age 14, and Elijah Seeley, age 13,...
City seeks consultation to plan for Kearns Blvd. area’s future
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Municipal (PCMC) is seeking the services of a qualified multi-disciplinary consultant team to develop a Small Area Plan for the Bonanza Park/Snow Creek Neighborhood […]
Windy weather knocks out power for thousands of Utahns
Windy weather on Monday morning knocked out power for thousands of Utahns in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.
Park City Council may extend Park Silly Sunday Market contract one more year
The Park City Council talked about the future of the Park Silly Sunday Market Thursday. The council expressed support for the event, but said major changes may be necessary. A majority of the council said they could get behind extending the market’s current contract by one year, but next summer it would only be held 11 Sundays instead of the usual 14.
kslnewsradio.com
Rollover in Salt Lake City leaves drivers with minor injuries
SALT LAKE CITY — A pickup truck rolled after t-boning another vehicle in Salt Lake City Sunday evening. According to responding officers, the rollover took place at the intersection of 4700 S. and 3600 W. Police say the crash involves two vehicles, a Chevy Cruze and a pickup truck.
kpcw.org
Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez
Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez has an update on our law enforcement issues. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
ksl.com
Attention turns to fixing historic Fisher Mansion as carriage house renovation nears completion
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite living in the Salt Lake Valley for most of his life, Baron Gajkowski was completely unfamiliar with the Fisher Mansion and its history until he was recently invited to tour its adjacent carriage house, a separate building being converted into a new recreation hub along the Jordan River Parkway.
Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback
Heber City wants residents’ input on a new bypass. Heber City residents are invited to give suggestions about the future eastern bypass. It’s designed to connect U.S. Highway 40 on the northern edge of downtown to Center Street on the eastern edge. It’s still in planning phases, and Heber City Planning Director Tony Kohler recently told KPCW it’s not expected to open for another year or two.
Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm
According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
kslnewsradio.com
Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power announced it was working to fix a power outage in Salt Lake City Friday morning. According to RMP, the outage is affecting around 3,040 customers. The company estimated that power will be back by 3:00 p.m. Outages can be checked and reported...
